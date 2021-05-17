Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking a Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank, with Excellent communication to respond courteously to Inbound and Outbound calls and ensure customer satisfaction.

Respond effectively to e-mail requests, feedback from shareholders and other interested parties within the required timelines.

Respond courteously to inbound and outbound calls with consistency and in a timely manner.

Follow structured communication “scripting” when handling the various queries.

Identify the caller’s needs, clarify information, provide solutions and if required alternatives.

Remain professional at all times with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Focus on customer satisfaction by engaging with the callers using empathy, knowledge and understanding.

Navigate the various systems competently, capture any information required accurately and efficiently.

Attend all training and education offered to improve knowledge and performance.

Meet all personal and team qualitative and quantitative targets as set by management.

Accept reasonable requests for assistance in other general roles.

Build sustainable internal relationships.

Matric

Minimum of 2- 3 years’ in a Customer Service Call Centre role

Only Credit and Criminal clear candidates will be considered

EXCELLENT English skills are required, as Agents will be dealing with International clients

Shifts, working hours and days are TBD

Financial qualifications or background beneficial.

R48-R50 per hour

6-12 months contract

Apply directly through LINKEDIN / PNET or Email your CV to

If you're emailing us directly, remember to insert ": Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank" in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Call Center Services

Communicating with Customers

