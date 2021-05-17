Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank at Quest Staffing Solutions

May 17, 2021

We’re seeking a Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank, with Excellent communication to respond courteously to Inbound and Outbound calls and ensure customer satisfaction.

  • Respond effectively to e-mail requests, feedback from shareholders and other interested parties within the required timelines.
  • Respond courteously to inbound and outbound calls with consistency and in a timely manner.
  • Follow structured communication “scripting” when handling the various queries.
  • Identify the caller’s needs, clarify information, provide solutions and if required alternatives.
  • Remain professional at all times with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
  • Focus on customer satisfaction by engaging with the callers using empathy, knowledge and understanding.
  • Navigate the various systems competently, capture any information required accurately and efficiently.
  • Attend all training and education offered to improve knowledge and performance.
  • Meet all personal and team qualitative and quantitative targets as set by management.
  • Accept reasonable requests for assistance in other general roles.

  • Build sustainable internal relationships.

  • Matric

  • Minimum of 2- 3 years’ in a Customer Service Call Centre role
  • Only Credit and Criminal clear candidates will be considered
  • EXCELLENT English skills are required, as Agents will be dealing with International clients
  • Shifts, working hours and days are TBD

  • Financial qualifications or background beneficial.

  • R48-R50 per hour

  • 6-12 months contract

  • Apply directly through LINKEDIN / PNET or Email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

  • N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert “: Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank” in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Service
  • Call Center Services
  • Communicating with Customers

