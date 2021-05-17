Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking a Customer Service Agent (6-12 Month Contract) – Rosebank, with Excellent communication to respond courteously to Inbound and Outbound calls and ensure customer satisfaction.
- Respond effectively to e-mail requests, feedback from shareholders and other interested parties within the required timelines.
- Respond courteously to inbound and outbound calls with consistency and in a timely manner.
- Follow structured communication “scripting” when handling the various queries.
- Identify the caller’s needs, clarify information, provide solutions and if required alternatives.
- Remain professional at all times with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
- Focus on customer satisfaction by engaging with the callers using empathy, knowledge and understanding.
- Navigate the various systems competently, capture any information required accurately and efficiently.
- Attend all training and education offered to improve knowledge and performance.
- Meet all personal and team qualitative and quantitative targets as set by management.
- Accept reasonable requests for assistance in other general roles.
-
Build sustainable internal relationships.
-
Matric
- Minimum of 2- 3 years’ in a Customer Service Call Centre role
- Only Credit and Criminal clear candidates will be considered
- EXCELLENT English skills are required, as Agents will be dealing with International clients
- Shifts, working hours and days are TBD
-
Financial qualifications or background beneficial.
-
-
R48-R50 per hour
-
6-12 months contract
-
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Call Center Services
- Communicating with Customers