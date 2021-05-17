Data Capturer

Opportunity for an experienced Data Capturer based in Port Elizabeth.

Receipt and capture new electronic or paper proposal appliction as well as service requests onto the on-line system.

Monitor quality assurance of your teams capturing

Report to a Team Leader

Desired Skills:

Commercial capturing exp req

Matric

Quick typing speed

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A large Insurance company – Head office based in Johannesburg with a branch in PE

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive monthly

Performance reviews

Learn more/Apply for this position