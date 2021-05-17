Opportunity for an experienced Data Capturer based in Port Elizabeth.
Receipt and capture new electronic or paper proposal appliction as well as service requests onto the on-line system.
Monitor quality assurance of your teams capturing
Report to a Team Leader
Desired Skills:
- Commercial capturing exp req
- Matric
- Quick typing speed
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A large Insurance company – Head office based in Johannesburg with a branch in PE
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive monthly
- Performance reviews