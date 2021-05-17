Data Capturer

May 17, 2021

Opportunity for an experienced Data Capturer based in Port Elizabeth.

Receipt and capture new electronic or paper proposal appliction as well as service requests onto the on-line system.

Monitor quality assurance of your teams capturing

Report to a Team Leader

Desired Skills:

  • Commercial capturing exp req
  • Matric
  • Quick typing speed

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A large Insurance company – Head office based in Johannesburg with a branch in PE

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive monthly
  • Performance reviews

Learn more/Apply for this position