Data Modeller

Excellent Contract Opportunity within the Retail Banking arena.

Key Performance areas

Subject Data Modelling subject matter expert.

Apply data modelling and design standards, tools, best practices, and related development methodologies

Work closely with data solutions architects to design bespoke databases using a mixture of conceptual, physical, and logical data models.

Perform data modelling for the value stream

Responsible for the development of the conceptual, logical, and physical data models, the implementation of Relational & Dimentional databases, operational data store (ODS), data marts, and data lakes on target platforms (SQL/NoSQL).

Design data models that meet the business requirements and align to the agreed architecture framework.

Apply the approved tooling to create the data modelling deliverables.

Advise database designers and other application development team members on the details of data structures and associated components.

Apply data analysis, data modelling, and quality assurance techniques, together with an understanding of business processes to establish, modify or maintain data structures and associated components (entity descriptions, relationship descriptions, attribute definitions).

Maintain up to date knowledge of latest developments in the Data Modelling per se and the subject area, including reading, continuous professional development courses, seminars and conferences where appropriate.

Data modelling

Create data model designs in accordance with the enterprise data model

Collaborate with teams such as Data Engineers to translate business requirement details into data requirements

Analyse and profile the source data to understand data quality issues, relationships, patterns and rules in the data.

Compile Source to Target Mapping Specifications

Responsible for ensuring detailed, complete and correct data by identifying definitive or authoritative source of data; analyse source data and identifying gaps

Enable physical implementation of the data structure by generating the first cut physical data model from the logical data model.

Facilitate dataflow understanding by collating dataflow diagrams outlining the flow of data across systems and interfaces.

Work closely with the database engineers to create optimal physical data models of datasets

Data modelling standards and quality control

Apply standards for document naming, security, and lifecycle & retention architecture.

Highlight data integration issues to prompt data clean up.

Ensure all data modelling activities and deliverables are aligned to the development methodology and to the data modelling principles and standards

Identify areas where data can be used to improve business activities

Knowledge

Data Modelling tools e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect,Erwin & SAP Power Designer, ER/Studio, IBM data architect

Entity Relationship Modelling

Physical Database Design

Data warehousing

Data Integration

Data quality

Metadata

Knowledge of database concepts, objects and data modelling techniques and design principles.

Expert knowledge of data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models

Knowledge of the entire process behind software development including design and deployment

Relational modelling

Dimensional modelling

Data normalisation

Data modelling patterns e.g. party role

Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture

Ideal:

Master data management

Canonical Data Modelling

Banking and financial services environments

BI tools and technologies as well as the optimization of underlying databases

How to clearly communicate complex technical ideas, regardless of the technical capacity of the audience

Knowledge of the mathematical foundations of data normalisation

Qualifications- Bachelor’s Degree Information Technology – IT Engineering, Information Management- Any IT, Engineering related certifications or Business Analysis certifications.- Certified Data Management Practitioner with data modelling as a focus

Desired Skills:

Data Modelling SME

Master data Management

Canonical data Modelling

Banking and Financial Services

Certified Data Management Practitioner

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

