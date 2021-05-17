DevOps/ Platform Engineer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients to fill in a role of a DevOps/ Platform EngineerContract positionDuration: 12 monthsThe ideal candidate for this role will have:

Matric / Grade 12 essential

3-year degree / diploma Bachelors Degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or similar qualification

Min 5 years experience in a IT operations or Software development/maintenance role

Technical skillsC#, JavaScript

Node.js, Dot Net Framework

GIT, Team Foundation Server, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Jira, Inedo Tools

SQL Server, Oracle, PL/SQL, Postgres, My SQL, Amazon RDS

NoSQL, AWS DynamoDB, Mongo dB

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Web Methods ESB, Mule AnyPoint

Messaging, RabbitMQ, AWS Kinesis, SQS, SNS

Agile Development, Scrum

DevOps, Serverless, API Gateway, Micro Services, Event Driven Architecture, SOA, REST,

Integration

CICD, Continuous Integration/Deployment, Site Reliability, Trouble shooting

Docker, Kubernetes

Automation, PowerShell, Terraform, AWS Cloud Formation

ReactJs, EmberJs

IIS, Windows, Linux

Mocha, Jest

App Dynamics, Elastic Search ELK stack

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Platform

Engineer

