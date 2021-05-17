DevOps/ Platform Engineer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients to fill in a role of a DevOps/ Platform EngineerContract positionDuration: 12 monthsThe ideal candidate for this role will have:
- Matric / Grade 12 essential
- 3-year degree / diploma Bachelors Degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or similar qualification
- Min 5 years experience in a IT operations or Software development/maintenance role
Technical skillsC#, JavaScript
Node.js, Dot Net Framework
GIT, Team Foundation Server, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Jira, Inedo Tools
SQL Server, Oracle, PL/SQL, Postgres, My SQL, Amazon RDS
NoSQL, AWS DynamoDB, Mongo dB
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Web Methods ESB, Mule AnyPoint
Messaging, RabbitMQ, AWS Kinesis, SQS, SNS
Agile Development, Scrum
DevOps, Serverless, API Gateway, Micro Services, Event Driven Architecture, SOA, REST,
Integration
CICD, Continuous Integration/Deployment, Site Reliability, Trouble shooting
Docker, Kubernetes
Automation, PowerShell, Terraform, AWS Cloud Formation
ReactJs, EmberJs
IIS, Windows, Linux
Mocha, Jest
App Dynamics, Elastic Search ELK stack
