Direct Sales Leader at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Why not kick start your career with Gro Direct? Why not take the opportunity to climb the corporate ladder, become your own boss and start your own business?

With Gro Direct, all this is possible.

We are a franchise company that specializes in training and giving opportunities! With our proven system and training methods, your growth potential and opportunities are endless.

We have a culture of fun and laughter along with hard work and determination. Our company is all about motivation and pushing each other towards success.

We provide full training and experience is not necessary however it can be beneficial.

We are looking for young, energetic individuals with potential to become future owners!

We will provide you with full training to become a future business/franchise owner with in our direct sales and marketing environment.

Requirements:

Matric

SA Citizen

Own transport

Outstanding communication skills

Please call the branch closest to you to book an interview

[Phone Number Removed]; OR [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Field sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

