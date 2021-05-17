Enterprise Architect

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for an Enterprise Architect/ Payment Domain Architect helps to create and shape the strategic payments capability landscape. Based in JHB North

Responsibilities

Elaborate on the high level business needs, determine the architectural fit and create and maintain roadmaps to achieve the business objectives.

Review drivers of change in the environment, identify associated impact on the payments landscape and advise on alignment required.

Conceive a high-level, shared vision and scope of the proposed architecture, allowing it to be communicated to the sponsor and other stakeholders.

Build out and maintain the strategic roadmap to achieve the future state of the card payments architecture

Collaborate with stakeholders across the solution delivery value chain to mature the solution for effective execution.

Collaborate with stakeholders, Agile teams and SMEs

Plan and conduct workshops that bridges the gap between the written method and requirements.

Effectively communicate the architecture and present the solutions at the appropriate forums including

Lead, motivate and direct multifunctional teams to successful implementation towards the desired future state.

SA and Africa payments industry knowledge, regulatory and compliance wrt card payments, domestic payments and global payments and impacts on payment architectures and design

Experience and requirements

Completed Degree with Information technology or computer science

10 – 15 years’ experience in technology based solution creation

Post graduate qualification and/or industry recognised certification e.g. TOGAF advantageous

Agile, SAFe certification advantageous

Azure or AWS fundamentals certification advantageous

5 years active experience in the South African/African Payments environment

3 years experience in financial services payments capability exposure

Experience with card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes

Payment industry trends driving change, digitisation of payments, tokenisation, Open banking, APIs

Knowledge of ISO20022 protocol

Technologies

ACI platforms, Finastra platforms

Bankserve integration

SWIFT, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX

Cloud architectures

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SWIFT

ACI platforms

Finastra platforms

Cloud architectures

Agile

TOGAF

