We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for an Enterprise Architect/ Payment Domain Architect helps to create and shape the strategic payments capability landscape. Based in JHB North
Responsibilities
- Elaborate on the high level business needs, determine the architectural fit and create and maintain roadmaps to achieve the business objectives.
- Review drivers of change in the environment, identify associated impact on the payments landscape and advise on alignment required.
- Conceive a high-level, shared vision and scope of the proposed architecture, allowing it to be communicated to the sponsor and other stakeholders.
- Build out and maintain the strategic roadmap to achieve the future state of the card payments architecture
- Collaborate with stakeholders across the solution delivery value chain to mature the solution for effective execution.
- Collaborate with stakeholders, Agile teams and SMEs
- Plan and conduct workshops that bridges the gap between the written method and requirements.
- Effectively communicate the architecture and present the solutions at the appropriate forums including
- Lead, motivate and direct multifunctional teams to successful implementation towards the desired future state.
- SA and Africa payments industry knowledge, regulatory and compliance wrt card payments, domestic payments and global payments and impacts on payment architectures and design
Experience and requirements
- Completed Degree with Information technology or computer science
- 10 – 15 years’ experience in technology based solution creation
- Post graduate qualification and/or industry recognised certification e.g. TOGAF advantageous
- Agile, SAFe certification advantageous
- Azure or AWS fundamentals certification advantageous
- 5 years active experience in the South African/African Payments environment
- 3 years experience in financial services payments capability exposure
- Experience with card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes
- Payment industry trends driving change, digitisation of payments, tokenisation, Open banking, APIs
- Knowledge of ISO20022 protocol
Technologies
- ACI platforms, Finastra platforms
- Bankserve integration
- SWIFT, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX
- Cloud architectures
Desired Skills:
- SWIFT
- ACI platforms
- Finastra platforms
- Cloud architectures
- Agile
- TOGAF