Enterprise Architect

May 17, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for an Enterprise Architect/ Payment Domain Architect helps to create and shape the strategic payments capability landscape. Based in JHB North

Responsibilities

  • Elaborate on the high level business needs, determine the architectural fit and create and maintain roadmaps to achieve the business objectives.
  • Review drivers of change in the environment, identify associated impact on the payments landscape and advise on alignment required.
  • Conceive a high-level, shared vision and scope of the proposed architecture, allowing it to be communicated to the sponsor and other stakeholders.
  • Build out and maintain the strategic roadmap to achieve the future state of the card payments architecture
  • Collaborate with stakeholders across the solution delivery value chain to mature the solution for effective execution.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders, Agile teams and SMEs
  • Plan and conduct workshops that bridges the gap between the written method and requirements.
  • Effectively communicate the architecture and present the solutions at the appropriate forums including
  • Lead, motivate and direct multifunctional teams to successful implementation towards the desired future state.
  • SA and Africa payments industry knowledge, regulatory and compliance wrt card payments, domestic payments and global payments and impacts on payment architectures and design

Experience and requirements

  • Completed Degree with Information technology or computer science
  • 10 – 15 years’ experience in technology based solution creation
  • Post graduate qualification and/or industry recognised certification e.g. TOGAF advantageous
  • Agile, SAFe certification advantageous
  • Azure or AWS fundamentals certification advantageous
  • 5 years active experience in the South African/African Payments environment
  • 3 years experience in financial services payments capability exposure
  • Experience with card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes
  • Payment industry trends driving change, digitisation of payments, tokenisation, Open banking, APIs
  • Knowledge of ISO20022 protocol

Technologies

  • ACI platforms, Finastra platforms
  • Bankserve integration
  • SWIFT, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX
  • Cloud architectures

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • SWIFT
  • ACI platforms
  • Finastra platforms
  • Cloud architectures
  • Agile
  • TOGAF

Learn more/Apply for this position