Executive Assistant at Right ePharmacy (Pty) Ltd

Act as the Executive’s first point of contact with people from both inside and outside the organisation.

Taking on some of the Executive’s responsibilities and working more closely with management.

Support the Executive in his/her projects, proposals, bids, etc. through research, consultation and team-management

Manage the flow of information and documents to members of the executive leadership team and the executive.

Organise and co-ordinate travel and accommodation arrangements for the Executive and other employees.

Ensuring that the necessary documentation for travel is completed as per RTC policy

Manage and maintain the Executive’s schedules, including scheduling travel and conferences, making appointments, and making changes to appointments.

Setting up travel, meetings, speaking engagements and other appointments for the Executive and his/her nominees.

Compile programme reports and ensure they are submitted timeously as per funder and board requirements.

Produce information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics.

Co-ordination and/or planning of functions, meetings, visits by VIP’s, workshops, conferences, training, retreats, Expo’s and ad- hoc events throughout the year.

To arrange refreshments, seating and taking minutes if required to do so.

Ensure operation of office equipment, order maintenance when necessary. Troubleshoot malfunction of office equipment.

To provide a comprehensive secretarial and administration service to the Executive across the range of his/her work, his/her team and departments

Providing administrative support on ad hoc projects and any other duties commensurate with the accountabilities of the post.

To assist with the co-ordination of operational research and reports as requested

Collate operational research data and to prepare reports and documents as requested.

Undertake special projects, and ad hoc duties as necessary.

Experience with the co-ordination and set-up of Expo’s. Desired Skills: Administrative Support

Travel booking

Minute taking

Managing Meetings

Meeting Scheduling

Diary management Desired Work Experience: More than 10 years Personal Assistant Desired Qualification Level: Diploma