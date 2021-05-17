Executive Assistant at Right ePharmacy (Pty) Ltd

- Act as the Executive’s first point of contact with people from both inside and outside the organisation.
- Taking on some of the Executive’s responsibilities and working more closely with management.
- Support the Executive in his/her projects, proposals, bids, etc. through research, consultation and team-management
- Manage the flow of information and documents to members of the executive leadership team and the executive.
- Organise and co-ordinate travel and accommodation arrangements for the Executive and other employees.
- Ensuring that the necessary documentation for travel is completed as per RTC policy
- Manage and maintain the Executive’s schedules, including scheduling travel and conferences, making appointments, and making changes to appointments.
- Setting up travel, meetings, speaking engagements and other appointments for the Executive and his/her nominees.
- Compile programme reports and ensure they are submitted timeously as per funder and board requirements.
- Produce information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics.
- Co-ordination and/or planning of functions, meetings, visits by VIP’s, workshops, conferences, training, retreats, Expo’s and ad- hoc events throughout the year.
- To arrange refreshments, seating and taking minutes if required to do so.
- Ensure operation of office equipment, order maintenance when necessary. Troubleshoot malfunction of office equipment.
- To provide a comprehensive secretarial and administration service to the Executive across the range of his/her work, his/her team and departments
- Providing administrative support on ad hoc projects and any other duties commensurate with the accountabilities of the post.
- To assist with the co-ordination of operational research and reports as requested
- Collate operational research data and to prepare reports and documents as requested.
- Undertake special projects, and ad hoc duties as necessary.
- Experience with the co-ordination and set-up of Expo’s.
Desired Skills:
- Administrative Support
- Travel booking
- Minute taking
- Managing Meetings
- Meeting Scheduling
- Diary management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Personal Assistant
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma