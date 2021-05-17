Executive Commercial Assistant at Mane

The position will provide consistent commercial communication and general commercial administrative support and service as well as back up support functions to the Fragrance CG (consumer goods) South Africa operations as well as being the assistant to the Director Fragrances SSA + South Africa.

Customer Interaction/Correspondence/Inquiries:

Co-ordination with FDM’s, Sales Team & Customers regarding projects (assist in implementing the follow up sales procedure)

Receive and respond to correspondence on behalf of the KAM and distribute as appropriate

DHL tracking emails and follow ups to customers with regards to market samples and SAMPS

Finance:

Payment requests (Invoices)

Sales team credit card and cash expenses

FOREX expenses and updating of FOREX balance sheet

FOREX Petty Cash

Process:

Project Administration

o SUBS/SAMP/QUOT/INFO

o SUBS/SAMP/QUOT/INFO Project entering in GPMS

Updating and assisting in APO (ordering & budgeting process)

Updating customer pricing lists annually (maintain and update)

Customer annual price increases

Declaring prices in GPMS

Pulling reports from BI and updating and maintaining project status in GPMS

Assisting Fragrance Director SSA + SA with Ad-Hoc creation of SURE

Processing all technical and legal documentation requests from customers

Request pricing in GPMS

Travel Arrangements

Customer Visit Agendas

Diary co-ordination

Marketing Administration

SNIFF

Annual Corporate Gifts

o Bags/Smelling Strips/Candles/USB Flash Drives/Calendars/Pens etc.

o Bags/Smelling Strips/Candles/USB Flash Drives/Calendars/Pens etc. COP Form Updates

Assisting with preparation of Executive presentations

Creating NSF document with new wins

Updating and maintaining NSF Excel sheet

Updating of MPS with FDM selected fragrances (maintain and update the commercial database – MPS)

Updating GPMS with Project Feedback as well as Material Feedback

Updating of Customer details in GPMS (Customer Data Management)

Processing of BSL SAMP/FE dispatch customs invoices weekly

Co-ordinating SAMP dispatch with BSL logistics team and tracking of shipments

Diary Management/Meetings:

Schedule appointments for KAM with external contacts and internal staff members – this includes forward planning and preparing of background and paperwork for external meetings

Book venues, make travel arrangements and accommodation arrangements, order any catering for meetings as and when needed

Travel Arrangements:

Flight bookings local and international (either self or via Corporate Traveller)

Car Rental bookings (Via Bidvest Car Rentals)

Hotel bookings

Boarding Passes issuance

VISAS – visiting country completed application form/invitation letter/employment letter/flight itinerary/hotel accommodation/company bank statements/copy of yellow fever certificate/passport copy/id copy/passport photos/copy of residential permit/copy of work permit

FOREX requirements – bank application and management of FOREX balance

Duties and Responsibilities:

Project Administration

Customer Interaction / Correspondence / Enquiries

Diary Management / Meetings

Email Management

Trip Management

Ad Hoc Duties

Working with finance for processing other expenses

Planning, scheduling meetings, conferences, interviews, orientations and training sessions

Project Administration

Customer Interaction / Correspondence / Enquiries

Diary Management / Meetings

Event Planning & Management (Africa Week, Family Day & Birthdays)

Travel Management

Desired Skills:

Be an active role model by displaying a positive and constructive attitude

Striving towards “world class” customer service.

Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work

Well organized and detail orientated

Strong systems and analytical skills.

Data management skills

Strong organizational skills able to manage conflicting priorities

Excellent communication skills with all levels of the organization including customers

Stress resilient.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Personal Assistant

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

