Executive Commercial Assistant at Mane

The position will provide consistent commercial communication and general commercial administrative support and service as well as back up support functions to the Fragrance CG (consumer goods) South Africa operations as well as being the assistant to the Director Fragrances SSA + South Africa.
Customer Interaction/Correspondence/Inquiries:
- Co-ordination with FDM’s, Sales Team & Customers regarding projects (assist in implementing the follow up sales procedure)
- Receive and respond to correspondence on behalf of the KAM and distribute as appropriate
- DHL tracking emails and follow ups to customers with regards to market samples and SAMPS
Finance:
- Payment requests (Invoices)
- Sales team credit card and cash expenses
- FOREX expenses and updating of FOREX balance sheet
- FOREX Petty Cash
Process:
- Project Administration
o SUBS/SAMP/QUOT/INFO
- Project entering in GPMS
- Updating and assisting in APO (ordering & budgeting process)
- Updating customer pricing lists annually (maintain and update)
- Customer annual price increases
- Declaring prices in GPMS
- Pulling reports from BI and updating and maintaining project status in GPMS
- Assisting Fragrance Director SSA + SA with Ad-Hoc creation of SURE
- Processing all technical and legal documentation requests from customers
- Request pricing in GPMS
- Travel Arrangements
- Customer Visit Agendas
- Diary co-ordination
- Marketing Administration
- SNIFF
- Annual Corporate Gifts
o Bags/Smelling Strips/Candles/USB Flash Drives/Calendars/Pens etc.
- COP Form Updates
- Assisting with preparation of Executive presentations
- Creating NSF document with new wins
- Updating and maintaining NSF Excel sheet
- Updating of MPS with FDM selected fragrances (maintain and update the commercial database – MPS)
- Updating GPMS with Project Feedback as well as Material Feedback
- Updating of Customer details in GPMS (Customer Data Management)
- Processing of BSL SAMP/FE dispatch customs invoices weekly
- Co-ordinating SAMP dispatch with BSL logistics team and tracking of shipments
Diary Management/Meetings:
- Schedule appointments for KAM with external contacts and internal staff members – this includes forward planning and preparing of background and paperwork for external meetings
- Book venues, make travel arrangements and accommodation arrangements, order any catering for meetings as and when needed
Travel Arrangements:
- Flight bookings local and international (either self or via Corporate Traveller)
- Car Rental bookings (Via Bidvest Car Rentals)
- Hotel bookings
- Boarding Passes issuance
- VISAS – visiting country completed application form/invitation letter/employment letter/flight itinerary/hotel accommodation/company bank statements/copy of yellow fever certificate/passport copy/id copy/passport photos/copy of residential permit/copy of work permit
- FOREX requirements – bank application and management of FOREX balance
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Email Management
- Ad Hoc Duties
- Working with finance for processing other expenses
- Planning, scheduling meetings, conferences, interviews, orientations and training sessions
- Event Planning & Management (Africa Week, Family Day & Birthdays)
Desired Skills:
- Be an active role model by displaying a positive and constructive attitude
- Striving towards “world class” customer service.
- Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work
- Well organized and detail orientated
- Strong systems and analytical skills.
- Data management skills
- Strong organizational skills able to manage conflicting priorities
- Excellent communication skills with all levels of the organization including customers
- Stress resilient.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Personal Assistant
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate