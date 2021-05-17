Executive PA to Director

Executive PA to the Operations Director
Strong candidate with a Post Matric qualification and 5 years’ or more [Email Address Removed] own reliable transport is required as long hours are sometimes a necessity. Organise this busy executive’s day and be the first point of contact for all concerned. You will work closely with the Director on all matters, track projects and research. You will also manage all legal requirements. Only candidates with all of the above requirements and experience will be contacted for this amazing opportunity
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- executive PA
- Personal Assistant
- Executive
- admin
- professional
- own transport
- assist director
- Operations
- Legal Drafting
- degree
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate