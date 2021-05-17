Executive PA to Director

Executive PA to the Operations Director

Strong candidate with a Post Matric qualification and 5 years’ or more [Email Address Removed] own reliable transport is required as long hours are sometimes a necessity. Organise this busy executive’s day and be the first point of contact for all concerned. You will work closely with the Director on all matters, track projects and research. You will also manage all legal requirements. Only candidates with all of the above requirements and experience will be contacted for this amazing opportunity

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

executive PA

Personal Assistant

Executive

admin

professional

own transport

assist director

Operations

Legal Drafting

degree

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

