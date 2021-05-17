External Sales Rep at Gro direct

The ideal candidate will possess strong sales, interpersonal and organizational skills. They should be comfortable working directly with people and be open minded
Responsibilities
- Build and maintain client relationships daily
- Book appointments to meet with potential clients
- Meet and exceed set targets
Qualifications
- Passed grade 12 and be a South African citizen
- Must have a smart phone
- Strong verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
Desired Skills:
- Good people skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Direct Marketing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric