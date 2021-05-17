External Sales Rep at Gro direct

The ideal candidate will possess strong sales, interpersonal and organizational skills. They should be comfortable working directly with people and be open minded

Responsibilities

Build and maintain client relationships daily

Book appointments to meet with potential clients

Meet and exceed set targets

Qualifications

Passed grade 12 and be a South African citizen

Must have a smart phone

Strong verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Desired Skills:

Good people skills

Excellent communication skills

Direct Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

