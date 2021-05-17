External Sales Rep at Gro direct

May 17, 2021

The ideal candidate will possess strong sales, interpersonal and organizational skills. They should be comfortable working directly with people and be open minded

Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain client relationships daily
  • Book appointments to meet with potential clients
  • Meet and exceed set targets

Qualifications

  • Passed grade 12 and be a South African citizen
  • Must have a smart phone
  • Strong verbal communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills

Desired Skills:

  • Good people skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Direct Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

