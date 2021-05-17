FACE-TO-FACE SALES CONSULTANTS at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Are you business minded?? Are you a pace-setter?? Are you self-motivated?? We want YOU!!!

Gro Direct gives you the tools to succeed and the environment to take your career to the next level.

Whether you have work experience or you’re straight out of college, we have opportunities for you.

Candidates we desire:

MATRIC or equivalent

Well spoken

Win! Win! Attitude

Hungry for success

What’s in it for YOU?

A vibrant work space

Training from company leaders / top performers

Opportunity to grow with us

Great work

UNLIMITED EARNING POTENTIAL

To request an interview:

[Phone Number Removed]; OR [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Cold Calls

About The Employer:

Gro-direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position