FACE-TO-FACE SALES CONSULTANTS at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Are you business minded?? Are you a pace-setter?? Are you self-motivated?? We want YOU!!!
Gro Direct gives you the tools to succeed and the environment to take your career to the next level.
Whether you have work experience or you’re straight out of college, we have opportunities for you.
Candidates we desire:
- MATRIC or equivalent
- Well spoken
- Win! Win! Attitude
- Hungry for success
What’s in it for YOU?
- A vibrant work space
- Training from company leaders / top performers
- Opportunity to grow with us
- Great work
- UNLIMITED EARNING POTENTIAL
To request an interview:
[Phone Number Removed]; OR [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Cold Calls
About The Employer:
Gro-direct Rustenburg