Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
– Matric
– BComm Degree
– CIMA, CA or equivalent qualification advantageous
– 5 Years experience in a similar role
Soft Skills:
– Individual needs to have strong communication skills, a no-nonsense business approach, be resilient, be assertive and be willing to handle conflict situations.
– Must be able to handle pressure and have exemplary time management skills.
– Must be able to work independently with high level input from senior management.
– Needs to run with projects and implement decisions.
– Strong business acumen.
– Must have a proven track record in problem solving.
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Forecast cashflow projections daily and monthly.
– Assessing international and local payments based on cashflow projections.
– Regular meetings with the Credit, Stock and Accounts Payable manager.
– Assessing the Forex recon.
– Analysing the cashflow aspect of a maturing deal based on the relevant companies.
– Compiling the necessary reports for Directors.
– Compiling management accounts for submission to Directors. – Analysing the profitability of the company with the Operations Finance Manager and Group Financial Manager.
– Analysing the GP on a monthly basis.
– Dealing with external sources Banks, Credit Bureau and other 3rd party institutions.
– Dealing with SARB applications and the maintenance thereof.
– Analysing the costs changes with the cold store charges based on warehouses.
– Overseeing other finance departments when the manager is on leave.
– Assisting Legal with financial reports and information.
– Assist with automating processes.
– Managing the Banking team.
– All and any other related tasks and duties as required by the Employer from time to time