Finance Manager

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

– Matric

– BComm Degree

– CIMA, CA or equivalent qualification advantageous

– 5 Years experience in a similar role

Soft Skills:

– Individual needs to have strong communication skills, a no-nonsense business approach, be resilient, be assertive and be willing to handle conflict situations.

– Must be able to handle pressure and have exemplary time management skills.

– Must be able to work independently with high level input from senior management.

– Needs to run with projects and implement decisions.

– Strong business acumen.

– Must have a proven track record in problem solving.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Forecast cashflow projections daily and monthly.

– Assessing international and local payments based on cashflow projections.

– Regular meetings with the Credit, Stock and Accounts Payable manager.

– Assessing the Forex recon.

– Analysing the cashflow aspect of a maturing deal based on the relevant companies.

– Compiling the necessary reports for Directors.

– Compiling management accounts for submission to Directors. – Analysing the profitability of the company with the Operations Finance Manager and Group Financial Manager.

– Analysing the GP on a monthly basis.

– Dealing with external sources Banks, Credit Bureau and other 3rd party institutions.

– Dealing with SARB applications and the maintenance thereof.

– Analysing the costs changes with the cold store charges based on warehouses.

– Overseeing other finance departments when the manager is on leave.

– Assisting Legal with financial reports and information.

– Assist with automating processes.

– Managing the Banking team.

– All and any other related tasks and duties as required by the Employer from time to time

