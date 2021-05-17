Financial Manager

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The responsibilities include assurance that all transactions, reconciliations, and reporting are accounted for accurately, completely and reported on timeously. The role requires the candidate to be highly numerate, well organised and deadline driven

Previous experience gained in a consulting firm will be big added advantage

Financial reporting:

Monthly management reports

Review of monthly management accounts including income statement and variance analysis, balance sheet and related reconciliations (CIM’s fraud, player balances, progressives and jumbo jackpot, vendors, accruals and prepayments), intercompany billing calculations to ensure appropriate billing across entities and in line with contracts (includes review of prepayments and accruals to ensure all costs are billed).

Review all Trial balances to ensure completeness of the accounts.

Review of open items reports to ensure that all transactions are reconciled, and queries resolved timeously, and all creditors paid timeously. Follow up with team on long outstanding items. Ensure that notes are done.

Prepare the Monthly reconciliation of accounting data to Group Reports.

Ensure all standardization of reporting and schedules across all entities.

Analytical reporting

Review all Monthly Product and Regional income statements.

Provide summaries of all highlights to the Senior Finance Manager for income statement, balance sheet and open items. (e.g. Opex report, balance notes etc)

Review and resolve Country Manager queries.

Corporate Governance:

Board reporting and minutes

Preparation of gaming financial data for Board Reports.

Audits

Review of all statutory calculations including Gaming tax, Gaming VAT, Corporate Tax, annual returns, statutory reports etc. for all gaming entities.

Review of all statutory returns including income tax, annual returns, VAT, In-country reports, etc. for all gaming entities.

Tax management and compliance

Review of all statutory calculations including Gaming tax, Gaming VAT, Corporate Tax, annual returns, statutory reports etc. for all gaming entities.

Review of all statutory returns including income tax, annual returns, VAT, In-country reports, etc. for all gaming entities.

Regulatory requirements

Manage onboarding of new Gaming entities, Regions and Products (all accounting and reporting), and that all Regulatory requirements are being met. Ensure that the Project team is aware and understands all Finance and Gaming-related requirements.

Transfer pricing governance

Ensure that all Intercompany and Intergroup billing complies with the Group’s Transfer Pricing policy.

Contracts management

Internal billing and contract management. Review Internal billing on a regular basis to ensure that it remains practical and relevant.

Ensure all contracts are up to date and on file and recorded on the contract matrix.

Obtain new contracts for new billing or changes required. Ensure termination agreements are received, filed and recorded on the contract matrix.

Funds and Assets Management:

Forecasts and going concern

Take ownership of annual gaming forecasts.

Update and maintain rolling forecasts.

Review forecast variance analysis and obtain explanations.

Escalate any unusual variances.

Cash flow

Run weekly Open Item Reports for all entities, query long outstanding items and request feedback on why invoices are not being paid.

Review and approve weekly payments, ensuring that the correct amounts and suppliers are paid.

Ensure timeous supplier and intergroup payments.

CAPEX

Ensure any systems development has been capitalized in the accounting records on the go live date and appropriate amortization and been applied.

Robust and critical systems and controls:

ERP

Ensure that Navision, TM1 and other systems operate effectively and efficiently for responsible companies.

Investigate and recommend solutions to improve operational efficiencies in the team.

Liaise with BI to ensure that the transactional data received is relevant, accurate, complete and received on time.

Policies and procedures

Ensure that all accounting is in line with the Group’s accounting polices and procedures.

Draft process notes detailing how and why monthly tasks are performed to ensure business continuity.

Financials staffing:

Structure maintenance

Escalate and motivate any resource requirements to the Group Finance Manager.

KPI management

Day to day management of the gaming financial accounting team.

Co-ordinate functions in the team to ensure that all team members are working effectively and able to deliver reporting on time.

Ensure best business practice is embedded across all gaming processes and functions.

Undertake bi-annual team appraisals and performance development reviews.

Ensure team key deliverables are met on time and accurately.

Provide guidance, mentoring and support to all direct reports to ensure your team is working efficiently and coherently.

Bi-annual setting of team objectives.

Manage all stakeholder expectations appropriately and communicate any potential problems.

Ad hoc:

Other ad hoc duties as may be required from time to time.

Areas of responsibility:

Trial balance management of all entities.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

B Com (Accounting) with completed Articles , CA(SA), CIMA or equivalent

Accounting review experience.

Minimum 3 years managerial experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Knowledge of IFRS.

Experience in Navision.

Experience in reviewing AFS.

Independent worker.

Self-motivated and highly productive.

High levels of accuracy, attention to detail and strong analytical skills.

Highly dependable and dedicated.

Strong levels of co-operation.

Good levels of business acumen.

Project management skills including the ability to meet all deadlines and the ability to effectively manage the implementation of proposals/acquisitions.

Good writing skills.

Good problem-solving skills.

Time management skills.

To apply for this opportunity submit your updated, detailed CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

