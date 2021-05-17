Financial Manager

May 17, 2021

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Control of the operational accounting functions
  • Team management
  • Cash management including debtors and creditors processes.
  • Regulatory compliance oversight and management
  • Analyse and evaluate the company’s financial performance and strategic position.
  • Cash management including debtors and creditors processes.
  • Financial reporting, tracking and analysis
  • Business profitability reporting, tracking and analysis.
  • Only candidates with distinctions in Matric and University will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • CA
  • financial manager

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

