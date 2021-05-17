KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Control of the operational accounting functions
- Team management
- Cash management including debtors and creditors processes.
- Regulatory compliance oversight and management
- Analyse and evaluate the company’s financial performance and strategic position.
- Financial reporting, tracking and analysis
- Business profitability reporting, tracking and analysis.
- Only candidates with distinctions in Matric and University will be considered
Desired Skills:
- CA
- financial manager
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
Employer & Job Benefits:
