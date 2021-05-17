Fitter at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Fitter at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY:

Prepare, maintain and operate production equipment. Maintain and repair mechanical and hydraulic systems and equipment.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12 or N3.

Certificate Trade Test Fitter.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years post apprenticeship Fitter in heavy industrial, mining or plant environment.

Must achieve a B symbol on the Dover assessment.

Valid code B/EB driver license.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Conduct fitting work which supports maintenance, diagnostics, repairs and installations of mechanical equipment per work orders and breakdown work orders. Consider direct environment risks.

Maintain workshop area, equipment, tools and toolbox. Perform instructions as per work orders and job cards.

Perform asset care activities as required to EAMS system including accurate and timeous feedback and documentation to all stakeholders.

Obtain information, check for accuracy and capture data. File documents per procedure.

Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.

Conduct risk assessment in own area of work and within span of control.

Comply with safety, health and environmental standards. Identify and report unsafe and hazardous situations in work area. Participate in safety meetings.

Comply with Quality standards and deliver in a manner that support and meet operational quality standards.

Contribute to team performance.

Complete daily inspection checklists for tools, equipment and work areas. Report problems and make recommendations to Supervisors.

Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.

Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.

Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.

The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.

Remuneration will be based on a competitive all-inclusive flexible package.

Learn more/Apply for this position