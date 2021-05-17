Full Stack Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month contract opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer specialising in C#/ JAVA to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

The Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support of the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#

Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Experience and requirements

IT degree or BSc in Computer Science or any other in the related fields

3 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience developing software with either Java or C#

Experience working with a relational database

Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, C#, IIS.

Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

