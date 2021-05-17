Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month contract opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer specialising in C#/ JAVA to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- The Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support of the front office suite of applications within Markets.
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#
- Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement
- Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications
- Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements
- Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Experience and requirements
- IT degree or BSc in Computer Science or any other in the related fields
- 3 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
- Experience developing software with either Java or C#
- Experience working with a relational database
- Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, C#, IIS.
- Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
- Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
- Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2EE application servers
- Spring Boot
- Apache Tomcat
- Hibernate
- SOAP/REST Web Services
- XML
- JSON
- Maven
- C#
- IIS