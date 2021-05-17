Full Stack Developer

May 17, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month contract opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer specialising in C#/ JAVA to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • The Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support of the front office suite of applications within Markets.
  • Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#
  • Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement
  • Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications
  • Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements
  • Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
  • Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Experience and requirements

  • IT degree or BSc in Computer Science or any other in the related fields
  • 3 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
  • Experience developing software with either Java or C#
  • Experience working with a relational database
  • Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, C#, IIS.
  • Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
  • Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
  • Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • J2EE application servers
  • Spring Boot
  • Apache Tomcat
  • Hibernate
  • SOAP/REST Web Services
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Maven
  • C#
  • IIS

