General Engineering Supervisor – Underground at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a General Engineering Supervisor (Underground) at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY:To provide specialised technical support and expertise for the Trackless Mobile Machinery, Fixed Plant, Services infrastructures (Electrical, water, compressed air). To assist with modifications and plans to meet business objectives.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Certificate: Grade 12.

Certificate Trade Test Artisan / Technician.

Certificate: N5 Engineering Studies.

Certificate: Advanced Management (Recommended).

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years post apprenticeship in an artisan trade in heavy industrial, mining or plant environment.

TMM and/ or Plant experience is essential for this role.

5 Years Supervisory experience.

Valid Code B/EB drivers License.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Computer literate (Microsoft Office, JDE, Oracle, Qlikview, Isometrix & Pipware).

Perform asset care activities as required to EAMS system including accurate and timeous feedback and documentation to all stakeholders.

Manage daily inspection checklists for tools, equipment and work areas. Report problems and make recommendations.

Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.

Obtain information, check for accuracy and capture data. File documents per procedure.

Comply with safety, health and environmental standards. Identify and report unsafe and hazardous situations in work area. Participate in safety meetings.

Comply with Quality standards and deliver in a manner that support and meet operational quality standards.

Contribute to team performance.

Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.

Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.

Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.

Ensure to get a schedule of all breakdowns and repairs on a daily basis.

Ensure planning on job cards are executed daily in regards with maintenance planning.

Ensure to coordinate orders in regards with any breakdowns or maintenance reported and processed.

Participate and manage mine projects in regards with Engineering. Ensure projects are executed within budget and timeous frames.

Learn more/Apply for this position