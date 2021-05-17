Head Integrated Planning and Information Management at The City of Cape Town

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – TECHNICAL SERVICES – WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT, REGULATION AND PLANNING

HEAD: INTEGRATED PLANNING AND INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 282 618 – R1 690 336 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 64/21 – WATER AND SANITATION HEAD OFFICE, BELLVILLE

Requirements:

Degree in Civil or Chemical Engineering, Information Management or equivalent

A postgraduate qualification or professional registration would be advantageous, as would significant experience in water engineering in city administration context

Ten (10) years’ relevant experience in water-, sewer-related infrastructure field of which major part should have been at senior supervisory or management level

High level of computer literacy required

Valid driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Undertake the following by coordination and stakeholder involvement on behalf of the Water and Sanitation Department:

Managing coordination and compilation of Integrated Infrastructure Master Planning, including for network hydraulic modelling as well as integration of all branch-specific planning

Managing the production and updating of a long-term master plan infrastructure capital requirement to enhance forward-planning

Managing coordination, integration between functions and branches for the evaluation of development applications, handover of developments and for wayleave applications

Managing the coordination and development of specialised information systems including Geographic Information System (GIS), hydraulic models and water demand analysis, decision support systems (DS), electronic drawing office and others.

Managing the improvement of all data through analysis of process and outcomes, providing field-survey of infrastructure and driving projects for improved metering

Managing the coordination, collation and compilation of strategic business plans such as the Water Services Development Plan, Sector Plan, annual business plan and various strategies as required

Participating in interdepartmental planning committees and providing sector input, ensuring alignment of strategic plans and reporting with City Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and planning of other directorates

Managing the development, coordination of monitoring and evaluation of Key Performance Indicators and reporting thereon for compliance or business improvements purposes, such as for the Service Delivery and Budget Implementation Plan (SDBIP), the Annual WSDP Review report, monthly Portfolio and Director’s reports and others

Managing the assessment of water demand, water balance and nonrevenue water to improve planning, tariff-setting and operations

Managing the staff, resources, quality systems and occupational health and safety of the section.

