HR Officer

Location: Pinetown

Minimum Qualification Requirements:

3-5 years experience

Matric

Diploma/Degree in Business Admin/HR is advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities

Payroll

VIP Payroll processing for wages every 2nd week.

Processing and managing of Salaries monthly.

Statutory reports.

Benefits Report.

Standard Bank Business Online to load payroll.

Record Keeping

Handling of employee documentation, including contracts, starter packs & new employee inductions.

Filing of all employee documentation and records incl disciplinary, performance reviews, skills development and training by management.

Health & Safety Management

Legal compliance, reviewing, renewing, reporting

Maintain and update employee databases for all leave (annual, sick, family & maternity).

Application and administration for IODS.

Accident report with corrective action for Health and Safety File.

Employee Relations Management

A good understanding and knowledge of employment law and industry related bargaining counsel main agreements (MEIBC). The main agreement no longer Liaise with NEASA in appropriate resolution of employee relations & disciplinary issues.

Disciplinaries. Issues of misconduct, poor performance or any transgressions requiring possible Written or Final Written Warning.

Possible Dismissals to be outsourced externally to NEASA.

Ensuring compliancy in HR policies, procedures, reporting and administration.

Exit interviews to determine reasons behind separations.

Adhoc Work

Assisting with any other administrative tasks as and when they arise may be necessary.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

