My client is on the lookout for an installation manager that can be hands-on as well. This person will grow with the Port Elizabeth Branch and will eventually be responsible for a team of installers for the companies products.
Management experience is a must and being able to work with frameless glass installations is only going to count in your favour.
Job Description
The following is what is necessary to be eligible to become shortlisted:
- Previous experience in glass or fitting of frameless glass systems, balustrades, security shutters, or cupboards.
- Must be a dedicated, hard-working individual.
- Be able to function alone and as part of a team
- Reside in Port Elizabeth
- The age we specifically looking for is between 25 and 48 but, will look at resumes with the necessary experience.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 Certificate
- 3 to 7 years experience in the glass industry or construction industry
- Management experience
- Willing to learn and be part of an international team
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Contactable references
- Proof of work completed (Not n necessity but will count to your advantage).
Desired Skills:
- instalation
- frameless glass
- Installation Coordination
- Construction work
- Managing staff
- Installation Management
- Construction methods
- Driving license
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Allowance
- Performance Bonus