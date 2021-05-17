Installation Manager

My client is on the lookout for an installation manager that can be hands-on as well. This person will grow with the Port Elizabeth Branch and will eventually be responsible for a team of installers for the companies products.

Management experience is a must and being able to work with frameless glass installations is only going to count in your favour.

Job Description

The following is what is necessary to be eligible to become shortlisted:

Previous experience in glass or fitting of frameless glass systems, balustrades, security shutters, or cupboards.

Must be a dedicated, hard-working individual.

Be able to function alone and as part of a team

Reside in Port Elizabeth

The age we specifically looking for is between 25 and 48 but, will look at resumes with the necessary experience.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 Certificate

3 to 7 years experience in the glass industry or construction industry

Management experience

Willing to learn and be part of an international team

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Contactable references

Proof of work completed (Not n necessity but will count to your advantage).

Desired Skills:

instalation

frameless glass

Installation Coordination

Construction work

Managing staff

Installation Management

Construction methods

Driving license

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

Performance Bonus

