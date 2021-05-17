Internal Audit Specialist at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionOverview:

1 – Internal Audit planning

1. Identify audit needs and areas for review and provide input to Internal Audit Manager regarding the annual plan

2. Review Operational Risk and other appropriate documentation prior to commencement of review (including best practice).

3. Document processes to obtain an understanding of activities

4. Evaluate and score documented inherent risks

5. Evaluate and score documented management controls

6. Prepare audit programmes and relevant audit tests to be executed for manager approval

2 – Internal Audit execution and review

1. Lead audit engagements covering the assigned portfolios including risk assessments, audit planning, audit testing, control evaluation, gather and maintain supporting documentation for each audit and control objective addressed, audit report drafting and follow-up and verification of issue closure.

2. Conduct review of working papers, report and audit files prepared by Internal Audit Specialists for completeness and quality (where applicable).

3. Accountable for meeting deliverables timely, adhering to departmental and professional standards and utilizing consistent methodology.

4. To provide guidance and execute specialised audits for the portfolio, including the provision of industry/ best practice knowledge to enhance the audit process and the audit report.

5. Execution of sections of the audits where additional specialised skills / expertise is required

3 – Conclude & report findings

1. Communicate audit findings to management and identify opportunities for improvement in the design and effectiveness of key controls.

2. Conclude on audit opinion in reports (in executive summary) based on results of audits executed.

3. Discuss reports with senior management and obtain management comments and target dates.

4. Assist in the preparation of ad hoc reports (e.g. Exco, Audit Committee, Reserve Bank etc.).

4 – Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

1. Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing insight.

2. Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings.

3. Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times.

4. Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.

5. Build and maintain key relationships with stakeholders, establishing a culture of engagement while adding value

5 – Brand building and service delivery

1. Create and maintain productive relationships with internal clients through continuous conversations and being accessible.

2. Assist the client to understand their role relating to risks and controls as well as Internal Audit’s role in providing an independent assessment of risks and controls. Encourage management in considering risks in the decision making process

3. Keep the client informed about changes in legislation/industry trends and current audit findings through written communication, telephone communications and interpersonal meetings

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Behavioral (COMP)

Adapting & Responding to Change

Adhering to Principles & Values

Analytical and structural thinker

Assertiveness

Coping with pressures & setbacks

Deciding & Initiating Action

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Honesty

Integrity

Logical

Planning and Organizing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Working with people

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience within Financial Services industry

Technical (COMP)

Auditing knowledge

Business Acumen

Communication skills

Conflict management skills

Customer relationship management

Must be able to drive issues to resolution

Research Skills

Strategic thinking

QualificationsMinimum Education

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems

CA (SA)

Degree / Diploma in Call Centre Skills or Human Resources

About The Employer:

Innovative dynamic company in the financial industry

Learn more/Apply for this position