Investment Fund Operations Associate at Rory Mackie & Associates

You will become part of the Fund Operations team, which supports the business by facilitating flows into the funds. The Fund Operations Associate also owns the relationship with the Transfer agents as well as being responsible for the oversight of their processes.

Responsibilities:

Vendor Oversight: Oversight of service delivery of 3rd party service providers; ensuring adherence to SLA Attend and contribute to scheduled 3rd party vendor service review meetings (Ad-Hoc, Monthly) Review KPI/KRIs from 3rd party vendors Establish relationships with Transfer agents and trading platforms

Team Functions: Identify key risks and ensure effective controls are in place (both at vendor and internally) Perform hands-on role in performing tasks, and ensuring all tasks are completed within deadlines as per procedures Escalate, manage and resolve operational issues; breaches, client issues, internal escalations Participate in project work as and when required

Other Responsibilities: Contribute to cross-departmental projects/initiatives as required, providing subject matter expertise and support Support Management as necessary with broader team initiatives Use initiative to continually develop systems and procedures to reduce risk, improve efficiency and accommodate change to products, client demands, or in response to industry change Liaise with various internal teams as necessary to execute deliverables and respond to queries



Technical Knowledge and Experience:

Degree qualified

3 5 years experience in a Transfer Agency with an operational/oversight background

System Skills:

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Outlook

Personal Attributes:

Effective prioritization/able to multi-task; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy

Work effectively both within a team and as an individual contributor

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Logical thinking / problem solving ability

Flexibility

Learn more/Apply for this position