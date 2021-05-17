ISO Service Delivery Specialist

Duties:

Service Management: General

(Deliver high quality business services to the enterprise by managing the technology that automate/ enable these business processes.).

Service Management: Customer Experience, Service Quality and Performance

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring technology availability and transactional processing performance.

Systems Management – Service Transition

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring that new technologies and services are transitioned into production effectively).

Service Management: Risk and Control

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring risks to the technology enabled business processes are effectively managed.)

Skills required:



ITIL Service Management Framework

Service Operations

Service Transition

CRM

Provisioning



Minimum Requirements:

A 3-year tertiary qualification majoring in IT

2 years experience in an IT environment is essential.

IT related experience is highly desirable

GSM related experience is highly desirable

Learn more/Apply for this position