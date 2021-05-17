ISO Service Delivery Specialist

Duties:
- Service Management: General
(Deliver high quality business services to the enterprise by managing the technology that automate/ enable these business processes.).
- Service Management: Customer Experience, Service Quality and Performance
(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring technology availability and transactional processing performance.
- Systems Management – Service Transition
(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring that new technologies and services are transitioned into production effectively).
- Service Management: Risk and Control
(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring risks to the technology enabled business processes are effectively managed.)
Skills required:
- ITIL Service Management Framework
- Service Operations
- Service Transition
- CRM
- Provisioning
Minimum Requirements:
- A 3-year tertiary qualification majoring in IT
- 2 years experience in an IT environment is essential.
- IT related experience is highly desirable
- GSM related experience is highly desirable