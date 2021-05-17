ISO Service Delivery Specialist

May 17, 2021

Duties:

  • Service Management: General

(Deliver high quality business services to the enterprise by managing the technology that automate/ enable these business processes.).

  • Service Management: Customer Experience, Service Quality and Performance

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring technology availability and transactional processing performance.

  • Systems Management – Service Transition

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring that new technologies and services are transitioned into production effectively).

  • Service Management: Risk and Control

(Deliver a high quality customer experience through the technology enabled business activities in scope by ensuring risks to the technology enabled business processes are effectively managed.)

Skills required:

  • ITIL Service Management Framework
  • Service Operations
  • Service Transition
  • CRM
  • Provisioning

Minimum Requirements:

  • A 3-year tertiary qualification majoring in IT
  • 2 years experience in an IT environment is essential.
  • IT related experience is highly desirable
  • GSM related experience is highly desirable

Learn more/Apply for this position