Junior Accountant – Ref 20738

Introduction
Excellent opportunity for a graduate with no experience to join a SAIT and SAIBA registered Bookkeeping firm with 64 existing clients. Training provided.
Duties & Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
Receive training in the full financial function, from bank transactions, invoicing, SARS etc. in order to function as a fully-fledged Junior Accountant.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements:
Completed Accounting or Finance Degree (almost completed will also be considered).
Must be able to work remotely and go to the Lynnwood office for meetings on a need be basis.
No experience needed.
Afrikaans & English fluency.
Package & Remuneration
R15 000 to R20 000 p.m.
