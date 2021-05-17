Junior Accountant – Ref 20738

Introduction

Excellent opportunity for a graduate with no experience to join a SAIT and SAIBA registered Bookkeeping firm with 64 existing clients. Training provided.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsibilities:

Receive training in the full financial function, from bank transactions, invoicing, SARS etc. in order to function as a fully-fledged Junior Accountant.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

Completed Accounting or Finance Degree (almost completed will also be considered).

Must be able to work remotely and go to the Lynnwood office for meetings on a need be basis.

No experience needed.

Afrikaans & English fluency.

Package & Remuneration

R15 000 to R20 000 p.m.

