Junior Project Manager at DNG Energy

The incumbent will support the PMO (Project Management Office) to deliver services to our internal subsidiaries ranging in scale and complexity through the technical disciplines of project management.
The incumbent will manage the activities and resources allocated to complex projects into a cohesive, efficient manner including the administration and execution of engineering, and technology projects (including project control) within cost, quality, and time.
The ideal candidate will possess the following:
- Minimum Qualification & Experience
- Related Engineering degree and or technical qualification
- 5 years related experience in management of standard and complex capital projects
- Commercial contracts negotiation skills
- Knowledge of the scheduling tool such as Primavera, MS project
- Knowledge of business integration
- Project accounting and financial systems
- Communication and stakeholder management at executive level
- Knowledge of Contract Management
- Knowledge areas of the Project Management Book of knowledge PMBOK
- Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety OHS Act.
Key Personal competencies
- Resilience
- Goal orientated
- High Achiever
Key Competencies
- Knowledge areas of the project Management Book of knowledge (PMBOK)
- Multiple projects management
- Contract management
- Negotiation’s skills
- Application of project management systems and tools
- Team player
- Organising
- Planning
- Technical/ System background
- Project planning and management tools and systems
- People skills
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring Projects and controlling cost, time, and quality
- Develop a project plan from concept to completion.
- Effective reporting on project
- Providing a project coordination function and managing a team effectively
- Managing the safety, health, environmental quality (SHEQ)
- Project Contract Management
- Commissioning of a project
- Active stakeholder management to clarify requirements and agree project objectives and priorities. Track stakeholder involvement in key decisions.
- Take responsibility for the identification, allocation and management of the project risk and opportunities, taking effective mitigation measures to reduce risk.
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- project manageent
- contracts management
- Negotiator
- Planning & Organising
- Scheduling
- Primavera
- MS Project
- Financial Planning
- Stakeholder Engagement
- communication skills.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
DNG Energy is an integrated energy resources and investment company that was founded by South African entrepreneur Aldworth Mbalati in 2013. The company’s vision is achieving energy security for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries by offering sustainable solutions to solve current capacity shortages at affordable prices on the back of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a future integrated with renewable energy.