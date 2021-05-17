Junior Project Manager at DNG Energy

The incumbent will support the PMO (Project Management Office) to deliver services to our internal subsidiaries ranging in scale and complexity through the technical disciplines of project management.

The incumbent will manage the activities and resources allocated to complex projects into a cohesive, efficient manner including the administration and execution of engineering, and technology projects (including project control) within cost, quality, and time.

The ideal candidate will possess the following:

Minimum Qualification & Experience

Related Engineering degree and or technical qualification

5 years related experience in management of standard and complex capital projects

Commercial contracts negotiation skills

Knowledge of the scheduling tool such as Primavera, MS project

Knowledge of business integration

Project accounting and financial systems

Communication and stakeholder management at executive level

Knowledge of Contract Management

Knowledge areas of the Project Management Book of knowledge PMBOK

Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety OHS Act.

Key Personal competencies

Resilience

Goal orientated

High Achiever

Key Competencies

Knowledge areas of the project Management Book of knowledge (PMBOK)

Multiple projects management

Contract management

Negotiation’s skills

Application of project management systems and tools

Team player

Organising

Planning

Technical/ System background

Project planning and management tools and systems

People skills

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring Projects and controlling cost, time, and quality

Develop a project plan from concept to completion.

Effective reporting on project

Providing a project coordination function and managing a team effectively

Managing the safety, health, environmental quality (SHEQ)

Project Contract Management

Commissioning of a project

Active stakeholder management to clarify requirements and agree project objectives and priorities. Track stakeholder involvement in key decisions.

Take responsibility for the identification, allocation and management of the project risk and opportunities, taking effective mitigation measures to reduce risk.

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

project manageent

contracts management

Negotiator

Planning & Organising

Scheduling

Primavera

MS Project

Financial Planning

Stakeholder Engagement

communication skills.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

DNG Energy is an integrated energy resources and investment company that was founded by South African entrepreneur Aldworth Mbalati in 2013. The company’s vision is achieving energy security for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries by offering sustainable solutions to solve current capacity shortages at affordable prices on the back of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a future integrated with renewable energy.

