Our client a leading company in the Munition industry is seeking a Maintenance Manager someone that has experience in the FMCG industry.
Duties:
- Provide inputs for a strategic direction to asset management of the site in line with the proposed ISO 55001
- Ensure effective and efficient maintenance of equipment, facilities and Yard
- Lead technical investigations into problem areas of asset management using problem solving techniques
- Prepare and manage the maintenance budget and assist with capital expenditure projects of the engineering
group
- Implementing a quick reactive mind-set to breakdowns
- Managing the critical spares stores
- Compile and ensure implementation of EE Plan for Engineering discipline
- Ensuring that the business plan is executed accordingly within the approved budget
- Ensuring that OSHACT ISO regulations are always up to date
- Responsible for employee development, training, performance management as well as succession planning
- Ensuring that Asset Register is available and accurate all the time
POST REQUIREMENTS:
- BSC/Btech in (Engineering) or equivalent
- Government Certificate Competency (GCC) and registration as Pr Eng will be an advantage.
- 3-5 years experience in Mechanical & Electrical maintenance engineering management role
- 3-5 years experience in Manufacturing engineering industry
- Occupational safety, health and environmental awareness
- Performance and strategic management skills
- Financial management skills will be an added advantage
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical Maintenance
- Electrical Maintenance
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree