Maintenance Manager

Our client a leading company in the Munition industry is seeking a Maintenance Manager someone that has experience in the FMCG industry.

Duties:

Provide inputs for a strategic direction to asset management of the site in line with the proposed ISO 55001

Ensure effective and efficient maintenance of equipment, facilities and Yard

Lead technical investigations into problem areas of asset management using problem solving techniques

Prepare and manage the maintenance budget and assist with capital expenditure projects of the engineering

group

Implementing a quick reactive mind-set to breakdowns

Managing the critical spares stores

Compile and ensure implementation of EE Plan for Engineering discipline

Ensuring that the business plan is executed accordingly within the approved budget

Ensuring that OSHACT ISO regulations are always up to date

Responsible for employee development, training, performance management as well as succession planning

Ensuring that Asset Register is available and accurate all the time

POST REQUIREMENTS:

BSC/Btech in (Engineering) or equivalent

Government Certificate Competency (GCC) and registration as Pr Eng will be an advantage.

3-5 years experience in Mechanical & Electrical maintenance engineering management role

3-5 years experience in Manufacturing engineering industry

Occupational safety, health and environmental awareness

Performance and strategic management skills

Financial management skills will be an added advantage

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Mechanical Maintenance

Electrical Maintenance

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

