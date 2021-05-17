Maintenance Manager

May 17, 2021

Our client a leading company in the Munition industry is seeking a Maintenance Manager someone that has experience in the FMCG industry.

Duties:

  • Provide inputs for a strategic direction to asset management of the site in line with the proposed ISO 55001
  • Ensure effective and efficient maintenance of equipment, facilities and Yard
  • Lead technical investigations into problem areas of asset management using problem solving techniques
  • Prepare and manage the maintenance budget and assist with capital expenditure projects of the engineering

group

  • Implementing a quick reactive mind-set to breakdowns
  • Managing the critical spares stores
  • Compile and ensure implementation of EE Plan for Engineering discipline
  • Ensuring that the business plan is executed accordingly within the approved budget
  • Ensuring that OSHACT ISO regulations are always up to date
  • Responsible for employee development, training, performance management as well as succession planning
  • Ensuring that Asset Register is available and accurate all the time

POST REQUIREMENTS:

  • BSC/Btech in (Engineering) or equivalent
  • Government Certificate Competency (GCC) and registration as Pr Eng will be an advantage.
  • 3-5 years experience in Mechanical & Electrical maintenance engineering management role
  • 3-5 years experience in Manufacturing engineering industry
  • Occupational safety, health and environmental awareness
  • Performance and strategic management skills
  • Financial management skills will be an added advantage

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical Maintenance
  • Electrical Maintenance
  • FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position