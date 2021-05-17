Mid – Snr Full Stack C# Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Build forward-thinking & effective solutions as the next Mid Senior Full Stack C# Developer sought by a dynamic Automation Solutions provider to join its team. The ideal candidate must possess an IT Degree from an accredited University/Technical University, had normal Matric/Grade 12 Maths at school, at least 5 years Software Engineering & building APIs & applications, both Front End and Back End development experience and be skilled in the following: C#, SQL, .Net Core, REST, Web APIs, Entity Framework, ASP.Net MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML. Remote work is on offer. Every CV submission needs to be accompanied with your matric certificate, academic transcripts, and ID.DUTIES:

Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in C# with .NET framework and .NET Core and vNext.

Work with Architecture and Engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A relevant IT Degree form an accredited University of Technical University. (With first time pass of subjects)

Passed Pure Maths in Matric/Grade 12.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 – 8 years Software Engineering experience building APIs and applications.

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST).

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework.

A good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML.

Advantageous

Experience with Agile development methodologies and Test-Driven Development.

Exposure to

SOA and microservices design and principles.

Mobile Development using technologies such as Xamarin or React.

Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts.

Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies).

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong commitment to professional service delivery.

Planning and organising ability.

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position