Network and Cloud Engineer (Network and Firewall) at Fourier Recruitment

Deploying and configuring virtual networks, orchestrating routing Paths and firewalls.

Managing Public and Private IP addresses for on prem resources and selected other Azure resources

Implementing and managing fail-over recovery for network and other components in the Hybrid cloud environment

Deploying VMs into virtual networks.

Monitors and analyses performance of the on prem and cloud resources

Ability to configure, monitor and maintain Windows servers within a Microsoft Azure cloud environment and on prem

Maintain cloud and VM servers, including patching, security configurations and troubleshooting.

Assist in configuring and maintaining system availability and security strategies, process, and procedures

Accountable for the support, performance, security and availability of the Enterprise Network

Recommend alternatives, select and acquire additional network and security solutions or enhancements to existing network solutions to improve overall enterprise networks high availability and security

Schedule and perform upgrades and maintenance.

Oversee the deployment, integration, and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existing security solutions in accordance with standard best operating procedures generically and the enterprises security documents specifically.

Work with IT management to compare and evaluate solutions and to implement and integrate systems, as appropriate

Good troubleshooting skills

Ability to think analytically and solve problems

My client in Pretoria Lynnwood islooking for a network and cloud engineer to implement, monitor, and maintain a hybrid cloud solution, including major services related to compute, storage, network, and security.”You will be part of the IT team thats responsible for to set up and deploy a secure hybrid cloud solution to ensure acceptable performance, availability and secure access to on prem, custom-developed applications (PAAS), application running as IAAS, SAAS and integration with 3rd party solutions [URL Removed] administrator oversees and manages the secure hybrid cloud infrastructure services and the multiple cloud servers, routings, and security [URL Removed] work allowedTechnology exposure

Cisco switching and routing

Hp Aruba Switching and routing

Powershell

Azure networking and communication services

Azure administration and security centres

Docker and Kubernetes

VMWare

Veeam

Windows Server

Linux

SNMP, Syslog, netflow and other monitoring technologies

Minimum Requirements

CCNA or similar Routing and Switching is mandatory

4+ Experience in Network configuration and routing of on prem networks and virtual networks

Strong technical knowledge of implementation and maintaining Hybrid cloud solutions, routing, firewalling and virtual machines for IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions.

Proven experience with installation and maintenance of the internal and external networking

Proven experience with Azure Cloud environment implementations

A good understanding of designing and configuring hybrid cloud solutions and integration into 3rd party solutions and APIs

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Cloud Platform and Infrastructure or similar

Any Information security certification will be beneficial and assists

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

