NOC Engineering Lead

Contract Opportunity

Train and mentor Junior NOC team on spesified contract/project

12 Months contract

Work hours: 7 days a week – Shift – 8 hours working day (8am -5pm)

Rotation schedule for weekends

Other: No Overtime allowance, No Standby allowance, No Night Shift allowance

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Qualifications in Grade 12

Relevant IT Degree – Information Systems

N+ and A+

CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching

OR;

CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching

JNCIA (preferable)

Skills & Experience

Team Leadership

Training of Junior Network Engineers

Reporting

3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.

3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.

3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers

3 years Network Monitoring

3 years Monitoring of Traffic

Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP

Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring

Key Technologies:

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Duties & Responsibilities:

Lead and train the NOC Engineering team

Do daily reporting of NOC team

The key function of this role is to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.

Perform monitoring of Customer networks and log necessary faults with 3rd party suppliers.

Ability to resolve issues by configuring switches and routers.

This requires the ability to quickly understand our Customers network, do in-depth analysis and ultimately resolve the issue which may require remotely logging on to the Customers device and performing the necessary changes.

Perform monitoring with subsequent escalation to support staff, however we require them to troubleshoot and resolve Customer queries too.

Personal Attributes:

Motivated Network Engineer

Organisational Skills

Enthusiastic

Team Player

Ability to work on your own

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Service Provider

