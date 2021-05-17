Operational/ Administrative Support Member at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent business operating in the agri-sector, is looking to add an operational / administrative support member to their Port Elizabeth based team.

Responsibilities include:

Managing tasks associated with office administration.

Document control

Performing administrative duties

Assisting in resolving admin problems

Works / liaises with logistics / transport companies planning and managing collections and deliveries

Be an integral support to the JHB office team. (Including travelling to the JHB office to integrate with the team members and working from this office from time to time, especially in the early days to build an understanding of this offices requirements and DNA)

Core Competencies :

Candidate should possess a capacity to build relationships internally and externally

Candidate should be able to multi-task, communicate and manage with suppliers, customers and transporters

Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others

Candidates must be a team player

Candidate must be process driven

Qualifications required:

Matric

Skills and experience required:

Experience in general office administration and / or transport operations

Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times

Attention to detail

Excellent MS Excel skills required

skills required Exceptional communication skills – verbal and written, including on-line communication, such as whats app.

High work ethic required

Highest level of integrity and honesty

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Must be bilingual

Process driven

Skilled in Microsoft Office

Strong administrative skills

Time management skills

Strong intuitive mind coupled with fact based situational assessment

Prepared to be on rotational operational duty evenings and weekends, as part of of team load sharing

Must be:

Driven

Dynamic

Determined

Dedicated

Discipline

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

