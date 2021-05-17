Operational/ Administrative Support Member at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent business operating in the agri-sector, is looking to add an operational / administrative support member to their Port Elizabeth based team.
Responsibilities include:
- Managing tasks associated with office administration.
- Document control
- Performing administrative duties
- Assisting in resolving admin problems
- Works / liaises with logistics / transport companies planning and managing collections and deliveries
- Be an integral support to the JHB office team. (Including travelling to the JHB office to integrate with the team members and working from this office from time to time, especially in the early days to build an understanding of this offices requirements and DNA)
Core Competencies :
- Candidate should possess a capacity to build relationships internally and externally
- Candidate should be able to multi-task, communicate and manage with suppliers, customers and transporters
- Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others
- Candidates must be a team player
- Candidate must be process driven
Qualifications required:
- Matric
Skills and experience required:
- Experience in general office administration and / or transport operations
- Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times
- Attention to detail
- Excellent MS Excel skills required
- Exceptional communication skills – verbal and written, including on-line communication, such as whats app.
- High work ethic required
- Highest level of integrity and honesty
- Meeting of deadlines
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
- Must be bilingual
- Process driven
- Skilled in Microsoft Office
- Strong administrative skills
- Time management skills
- Strong intuitive mind coupled with fact based situational assessment
- Prepared to be on rotational operational duty evenings and weekends, as part of of team load sharing
Must be:
- Driven
- Dynamic
- Determined
- Dedicated
- Discipline
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.