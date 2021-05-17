Operations Controller(Pietermaritzburg)

Our client, a reputable name within the Logistics industry, seeks to appoint a dynamic Operations Controller to join their team based in Umlaas.

Key Duties

Secure transport orders from clients.

Execute loads from pickup to delivery using own trucks or subcontractors.

Provide regular updates to clients of loads in progress.

Ensure invoicing of loads on a timely basis.

Attend to all RTMS requirements.

Disclaimer

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Tertiary qualification in logistics is advantageous. –

Own transport is required. –

Excellent transport knowledge (preferably abnormals) –

Fully computer literate (incl. Excel) –

Ability to work under pressure. –

Ability to work long hours and weekends when required.

must reside in the Pietermaritzburg area

