Parts Salesman at No Finance Cars

The incumbent candidate will fulfil a key role as a member of our Car Care team.

The Department’s primary function is to look after our clients post-delivery.

Desired Skills:

mechanically minded

computer literate

Fluent in English

above average communication skills

MUST have a MINIMUM 5 YEARS parts or workshop or service advisory experience.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

NO FINANCE CARS is SA’s #1 RENT TO BUY solution. A division within the SAFY Group, SA’s largest independent automotive group was born as a result of the group’s commitment to product innovation & excellence in the motor industry

Our unique value proposition provides discerning clients with an exciting alternative to conventional vehicle finance.

Our unique Rent to Buy option is designed to provide our clients with supremely superior, cutting edge, hassle-free motoring solutions.

It is the ” NEW WAY TO BUY A CAR! ”

Email CV to [Email Address Removed]

