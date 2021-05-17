Peer Navigator: PrEP Project (FTC) RHI

A Peer Navigator: PrEP Project (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) at Lancers Road Clinic in Durban – KwaZulu Natal.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To engage with young people in the facilities and identify adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) most at risk

To facilitate and demonstrate available linkages to sexual reproductive health-related services (including PrEP) at fixed public health clinics and WRHI roving mobile units within the implementation areas

Location

KZN, Lancers Road Clinic

Key performance areas

Implementing educational and social programs geared towards education of Sexual and Reproductive Health. (i.e. HIV & AIDS, STI, Condom Usage, Family Planning, ARVs, Pap smear, Nutrition)

Motivating young people to undertake regular HIV testing

Educating young people about the option of self-screening

Creating community awareness and demand for self-screening

Demonstrate how to use an HIV self-screening kit and next steps if screen HIV positive or negative (including PREP and VMMC)

Facilitate awareness and prevention conversations with young people in the facility

Provide health talks on HIV and other Sexual Reproductive Health Issues (including PrEP)

Participating in mobile clinic project activities and other related campaigns and events

Work with colleagues to enhance project goals and outputs

Identify the needs of young people and come up with strategies to address them

Supply and distribute IEC materials (including self-screening) on a continuous basis to young people

Build and maintain relationships with different stakeholders to enable the exchange of information to communities, STAR and mobile clinic services

Work closely with the demand creation team to create demand (through different platforms community events, radio shows, outreach programs, etc. in different settings, promote health awareness talks and distribution various IEC materials to communities to raise the profile of PrEP as part of comprehensive SRH services

Encourage and stimulate full participation by young people to utilize the SRH services; with special attention to those who are usually forgotten, marginalized and overlooked (eg. disabled)

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12 (as a result of the needs of this project)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good communication skills must be able to speak more than one language, and preferably an African language (spoken in South Africa)

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

Adaptable, approachable, empathetic, outgoing, and willing to take initiative

Required minimum work experience

Must have worked as a volunteer in a community-based organization for at least 6 months and have knowledge of Sexual Health Education and HIV

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 25 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

