Project Manager (Change Management) at 4Sight Holdings

Position available for an experienced Project Manager: Adoption & Change Management. The purpose of this position would be for this PM to provide a structured, scientific & measurable approach methodology to enable organisations to prepare, plan and adapt to new technology and new ways of working to ensure changes are adopted, sustained and reinforced by their Employees. The change management process provides an organisational frame work that enables individuals to adopt new values, skills and behaviors so that business results are achieved. Qualifications: Project Management qualification and / or Change Management qual. PROSCI would be a huge advantage. Min of 3 years PM or Change Management

Desired Skills:

Business Change Project Management

Project Management Methods

Project Management

ADKAR

People Skills

Change Management

Adoption and Change Management

Change management methodology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

4Sight Holdings Limited (4Sight) is a public company listed on the JSE AltX (ticker: 4SI) incorporated on 29 Jun4Sight Holdings Limited (4Sight) is a public company listed on the JSE AltX (ticker: 4SI) incorporated on 29 June 2017 in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Mauritius, specifically for the listing of the 4Sight Group on 19 October 2017.

As a multi-national, diversified technology group, our purpose is to leverage our portfolio of 4IR technologies, people and data-focused solutions to design, develop, deploy and grow solutions for our partners, including both customers and vendors.

Our business model enables our partners to take advantage of products and solutions within our Group, which will allow them to enjoy turnkey digital transformation solutions across industry verticals. This business model is supported by a focused ‘blue ocean’ strategy comprising:

– Continuous innovation

– Fostering partnerships

– Managing the move to OPEX models

– Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and annuity business models

– Embracing the modern digital economy

– Building the Modern Digital Enterprise of the Future

We focus on a cross-section of established, new, and emerging technologies. These include artificial intelligence solutions with machine learning, big data, cloud and business intelligence solutions, digital twin and simulation, information and operational technologies, production scheduling, horizontal and vertical integration, industrial internet of things, cloud service provider, robotic process automation and augmented and virtual reality solutions.

These 4IR technologies manifest in the various solutions we deliver to customers across all industries in both the private and public sectors.

4Sight is the digital transformation partner of choice to quantum leap your business into the realm of Enterprise 5.0.

