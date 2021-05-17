Property Operations Manager

May 17, 2021

Superb role based in Mpumalanga – Inspection of buildings, management and control of service- and maintenance contractors, management. Control of tenant installations and execution of building relevant activities as predetermined by Property Manager and Centre Management!

Experience / Education:

  • A minimum of 3 years experience in Facilities / Operations Management.
  • Minimum qualification Grade 12.
  • Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background and Technical skills would be a recommendation.

Skills required:

  • Quality/standards awareness and implementation, Basic contract management.
  • Co-ordination Skills, Business Writing Skills, Financial / Numeracy Skills, Call & Query Analysis Computer Literacy – MSOffice (Word, Excel and Outlook), Windows NT, Nicor.

Knowledge required:

  • In depth knowledge of GPS lease conditions including house rules, knowledge of housekeeping principles
  • Advanced technical knowledge, knowledge of Company policies and procedures
  • Administration principles and reporting, Working knowledge of statutory requirements
  • Knowledge of cost budgeting and control.

Competencies required:

  • Customer & Quality focus, Methodical, Teamwork and Co-operation
  • Problem solving & Decision making
  • Financial & Business Acumen, Communication (on higher level);
  • Tolerance for Stress, Assertive, Drive and Productivity

Major drivers of work volume:

  • Geographical spread of buildings; Grading and complexity of buildings; Tenant and customer profile
  • Level of Mechanical / Electrical Complexity; Rental Levels; Management complexity & intensity.

Interface / relationships with:

  • Internal: Property / Centre Manager, Lease Administrator, Debtors Administrator, Handyman
  • External: Contractors, Landlord, Tenants

