Property Operations Manager

Superb role based in Mpumalanga – Inspection of buildings, management and control of service- and maintenance contractors, management. Control of tenant installations and execution of building relevant activities as predetermined by Property Manager and Centre Management!

Experience / Education:

A minimum of 3 years experience in Facilities / Operations Management.

Minimum qualification Grade 12.

Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background and Technical skills would be a recommendation.

Skills required:

Quality/standards awareness and implementation, Basic contract management.

Co-ordination Skills, Business Writing Skills, Financial / Numeracy Skills, Call & Query Analysis Computer Literacy – MSOffice (Word, Excel and Outlook), Windows NT, Nicor.

Knowledge required:

In depth knowledge of GPS lease conditions including house rules, knowledge of housekeeping principles

Advanced technical knowledge, knowledge of Company policies and procedures

Administration principles and reporting, Working knowledge of statutory requirements

Knowledge of cost budgeting and control.

Competencies required:

Customer & Quality focus, Methodical, Teamwork and Co-operation

Problem solving & Decision making

Financial & Business Acumen, Communication (on higher level);

Tolerance for Stress, Assertive, Drive and Productivity

Major drivers of work volume:

Geographical spread of buildings; Grading and complexity of buildings; Tenant and customer profile

Level of Mechanical / Electrical Complexity; Rental Levels; Management complexity & intensity.

Interface / relationships with:

Internal: Property / Centre Manager, Lease Administrator, Debtors Administrator, Handyman

External: Contractors, Landlord, Tenants

Desired Skills:

Quality/standards awareness

In depth knowledge of GPS lease conditions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

