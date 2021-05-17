Property Operations Manager

Superb role based in Mpumalanga – Inspection of buildings, management and control of service- and maintenance contractors, management. Control of tenant installations and execution of building relevant activities as predetermined by Property Manager and Centre Management!
Experience / Education:
- A minimum of 3 years experience in Facilities / Operations Management.
- Minimum qualification Grade 12.
- Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background and Technical skills would be a recommendation.
Skills required:
- Quality/standards awareness and implementation, Basic contract management.
- Co-ordination Skills, Business Writing Skills, Financial / Numeracy Skills, Call & Query Analysis Computer Literacy – MSOffice (Word, Excel and Outlook), Windows NT, Nicor.
Knowledge required:
- In depth knowledge of GPS lease conditions including house rules, knowledge of housekeeping principles
- Advanced technical knowledge, knowledge of Company policies and procedures
- Administration principles and reporting, Working knowledge of statutory requirements
- Knowledge of cost budgeting and control.
Competencies required:
- Customer & Quality focus, Methodical, Teamwork and Co-operation
- Problem solving & Decision making
- Financial & Business Acumen, Communication (on higher level);
- Tolerance for Stress, Assertive, Drive and Productivity
Major drivers of work volume:
- Geographical spread of buildings; Grading and complexity of buildings; Tenant and customer profile
- Level of Mechanical / Electrical Complexity; Rental Levels; Management complexity & intensity.
Interface / relationships with:
- Internal: Property / Centre Manager, Lease Administrator, Debtors Administrator, Handyman
- External: Contractors, Landlord, Tenants
Desired Skills:
- Quality/standards awareness
- In depth knowledge of GPS lease conditions
- A minimum of 3 years experience in Facilities / Operations Management.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric