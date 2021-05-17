QA Engineer at Deloitte 4

May 17, 2021

  • 4 years of relevant working experience, 1-2 years of testing management experience
  • Have coding ability and must be proficient in one of Java, Python, Object-C, C++ and JavaScript, etc.
  • Proficient in the theory and practice of automated testing or performance testing, able to build a testing framework and guide other testing engineers in the team to implement it
  • Able to lead the team to solve technical difficulties in testing, develop testing tools and improve testing efficiency. Find work improvement points actively and promote implementation
  • Have the ability to adopt different quality control strategies for different types of projects and formulate targeted test plans
  • Selenium

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position