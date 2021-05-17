Receptionist (Cape Town) at Mustek

Purpose:To provide a professional, efficient, effective and vigilant frontline service that enhances the professional image of the organisation and supports the safety of staff. Maintain a friendly and professional attitude even in the face of challenges, such as an irate client. Strive to provide customers with the best experience possible. The Receptionist is also part of the Switchboard function, as well as assisting the Financial Supervisor and Branch Manager with administrative [URL Removed] visitors by greeting and welcoming them in a professional and courteous manner at all times, and directing them to the appropriate person/department.

Obtain appropriate information and inform relevant employee adequately regarding visitors.

Deal with enquiries effectively, identifying the best manner in which to direct the visitor.

Convey messages via phone or e-mail accurately.

Notify Switchboard of all movements of Sales Staff and Regional Manager, thereby ensuring that calls are not put through to members of staff who are unavailable at the time.

Communicate effectively with Management regarding movement in the building, for instance the presence of service providers.

Receive daily deliveries and contact the appropriate member of staff.

Assist in keeping the reception area clean and tidy, always.

Observe all movement in the reception area vigilantly, taking appropriate action regarding suspicious behaviour from visitors (e.g. calling for assistance).

Keep up to date with current promotions and Mustek business, to provide information to guests, on [URL Removed] Receptionist will be actively linked to the main Switchboard and share the responsibilities with the Switchboard Operators:

Answer internal and external calls within three rings and transfer appropriately.

Deal with caller queries promptly, professionally and effectively.

Screen calls effectively to ensure correct transfer.

Take messages accurately and email to the recipient immediately.

Pay attention to spelling of names, asking for clarity where necessary, to ensure there is no confusion regarding the identity of the caller.

Pay meticulous attention to taking down correct numbers.

Maintain a professional, courteous and helpful Switchboard image always for both internal and external customers.

Refer end users to Mustek Registered dealers according to the referral list as provided by Finance.

Forward Dealer Application pack with information e-mail, as updated by Finance from time to time, to prospective dealers. Transfer further enquiries to Finance Supervisor.

Assist general communication by reminding staff to log in on their phones where necessary.

Contribute to team [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric

Reception courses e.g., telephone etiquette

Minimum 1 years experience as a receptionist preferableSkills and Knowledge:

Basic administration

Superior people skills

Solid communication

Superior telephone etiquette

Vigilant observation skills

Computer literate, Especially in Outlook, Word and Excel

Basic knowledge of general administrative processes