RS Components extends STMicroelectronics franchise deal

RS Components has significantly extended the scope of its supply chain agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST), a semiconductor design and manufacturing vendor.

This will result in a substantial increase in the breadth and volume of ST products stocked by RS. ST will also feature regularly on the award-winning DesignSpark online engineering hub.

“RS has been very successful in building up a vibrant international engineering community around its DesignSpark platform and we see real value at ST in future involvement as part of this franchise agreement,” says Frank Wolinski, EMEA vice-president, head of channel sales at ST. “The complex nature of modern electronic engineering projects calls for more in-depth technical support. By extending access to a broader portfolio of ST products through DesignSpark, engineers can better utilize the resources they need to complete their projects more quickly and to achieve better results.”

Andy Keenan, vice-president, global product and supplier manager for electronics at RS, comments: “ST is one of the world’s foremost innovators in semiconductor technologies and leads the industry in areas such as power electronics, IoT, automotive, smart homes, and artificial intelligence.

“Providing our customers with access to a more expansive array of ST products is certain to benefit their development work. Combining this with contributions to the multifaceted online technical programs that we offer via DesignSpark will be another huge plus point.”