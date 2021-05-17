Sales Executive – Value Added Services at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

A large Property Investment Firm is offering one lucky individual a unique opportunity to join an established, successful and growing team! They require an entrepreneurial individual who enjoys the thrill of sourcing and securing new business, with prior experience in successful deal structuring and negotiation.

The Specialized Sales Executive, is responsible for maintaining existing customer accounts, new business development, as well as achieving high sales targets. Strong relationship building skills, deal structuring experience and Presentation at Boardroom level, will be critical in this role.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BComm/ BSc Property Studies or related tertiary qualification

An understanding and passion for the Property Industry

3 – 5 years’ experience

Experience/Understanding of Town Planning/ Facilities management /Property management will be advantageous

Experience in Sales of Property related services/water services/solar etc

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for driving sales and deal flow, market research Collating information for new deals, Feasibility analyses and cash flow preparation, presenting to clients, and Reporting to shareholders on their niche area of specialization within the team.

Analysis of the marketplace as well as design and execute a market strategy based on Key Organizational Objectives

Identify, research, draft proposals, and capitalise on new Sales/Business Development opportunities and turnkey projects

Manage implementation of multiple Projects on site, according to busget and timeline constraints

Provide Technical support and advice on RSA standards, compliance, sustainability etc.

Managing client, Service provider and stakeholder relationships and provide ongoing service and support.

Reporting on sales activities weekly

SOFTSKILLS/ADDITIONAL INFO:

This is a specialized, professional role and requires a commercially astute professional who can “think out of the box”. The role promises a long term career path and growth succession plan for the right individual.

Desired Skills:

Property management will be advantageous

Experience in Sales of Property related services/water services/solar etc

About The Employer:

