Sales Representative

A well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor in the Johannesburg area requires the services of a suitably experienced Food Ingredient Sales Representative for their operations in the Gauteng area. This is a Fixed term contract – with the benefit of going permanent, subject to performance and market development

Duties:

Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth

Analyze markets/territory/clients and potential sales

Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients

Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers

Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations

Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail

Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate

Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required

Ensure sales targets are consistently met

Grow customer base within region

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12

Minimum of 3 years Relevant Food Ingredient sales experience

Previous experience in the baking industry is preferred

MUST have valid driver’s license – Not negotiable

MUST have relevant Food/Sales qualification

Must be able to travel throughout Gauteng Province

Good MS Office skills

Must be smart and presentable

Excellent English verbal and Written skills are NON negotiable

Customer orientated people skills

Passionate about Great Customer Service

Energetic and enthusiastic personality

Good communication skills – verbal and written

CVs of non-qualifying candidates will not be considered

Desired Skills:

Face to Face Sales

Sales Development

Selling Skills

Customer Service

Product Knowledge

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor

