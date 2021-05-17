Sales Representative

May 17, 2021

A well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor in the Johannesburg area requires the services of a suitably experienced Food Ingredient Sales Representative for their operations in the Gauteng area. This is a Fixed term contract – with the benefit of going permanent, subject to performance and market development
Duties:

  • Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth
  • Analyze markets/territory/clients and potential sales
  • Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients
  • Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers
  • Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations
  • Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail
  • Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate
  • Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required
  • Ensure sales targets are consistently met
  • Grow customer base within region

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Minimum of 3 years Relevant Food Ingredient sales experience
  • Previous experience in the baking industry is preferred
  • MUST have valid driver’s license – Not negotiable
  • MUST have relevant Food/Sales qualification
  • Must be able to travel throughout Gauteng Province
  • Good MS Office skills
  • Must be smart and presentable
  • Excellent English verbal and Written skills are NON negotiable
  • Customer orientated people skills
  • Passionate about Great Customer Service
  • Energetic and enthusiastic personality
  • Good communication skills – verbal and written
  • CVs of non-qualifying candidates will not be considered

Desired Skills:

  • Face to Face Sales
  • Sales Development
  • Selling Skills
  • Customer Service
  • Product Knowledge
  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills
  • Communication (Verbal And Written)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor

