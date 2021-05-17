A well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor in the Johannesburg area requires the services of a suitably experienced Food Ingredient Sales Representative for their operations in the Gauteng area. This is a Fixed term contract – with the benefit of going permanent, subject to performance and market development
Duties:
- Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth
- Analyze markets/territory/clients and potential sales
- Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients
- Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers
- Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations
- Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail
- Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate
- Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required
- Ensure sales targets are consistently met
- Grow customer base within region
Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Minimum of 3 years Relevant Food Ingredient sales experience
- Previous experience in the baking industry is preferred
- MUST have valid driver’s license – Not negotiable
- MUST have relevant Food/Sales qualification
- Must be able to travel throughout Gauteng Province
- Good MS Office skills
- Must be smart and presentable
- Excellent English verbal and Written skills are NON negotiable
- Customer orientated people skills
- Passionate about Great Customer Service
- Energetic and enthusiastic personality
- Good communication skills – verbal and written
- CVs of non-qualifying candidates will not be considered
Desired Skills:
- Face to Face Sales
- Sales Development
- Selling Skills
- Customer Service
- Product Knowledge
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Well-known Food Ingredients Supplier and Distributor