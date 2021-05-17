Sales Team Administrator

My client, a global marketing service company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands, is seeking a young and energetic Sales Team Administrator. Preferably a graduate with 1 – 2 years of experience in a similar role and within a marketing / promotional campaign / branding Company.

Requirements:

Minimum of 1 – 3 years of experience in a similar role (Essential)

1 – 3 years of experience working in a marketing service / promotional campaign / branding company (Essential)

Matric essential

Relevant degree/diploma/certificate preferably

Must reside in the radius of Parow, Cape Town

Strong project management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work across teams in a complex environment

Ability to work under pressure

Good problem-solving skills

Excellent attention to detail

Good English – written and verbal

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Must has experience on SAP

Job Description:

To support local sourcing;

Project manage critical paths of orders receive to ensure that it is on time in full delivery for each item ordered;

Manage the internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage;

Accuracy of enquiry form sales

Response time and accuracy from merchandisers

Complete administrative requirements in SAP / connect for enquiries and orders

Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas / samples

Raise sales contract in SAP (to be approved by account managers)

Update sales contract as required

Raise purchase orders for local supply in SAP

Follow up on sales order process

Enabling sales teams

Arranging weekly parcels

Finding new ideas / items for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

About The Employer:

Global marketing service company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands

