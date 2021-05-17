My client, a global marketing service company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands, is seeking a young and energetic Sales Team Administrator. Preferably a graduate with 1 – 2 years of experience in a similar role and within a marketing / promotional campaign / branding Company.
Requirements:
Minimum of 1 – 3 years of experience in a similar role (Essential)
1 – 3 years of experience working in a marketing service / promotional campaign / branding company (Essential)
Matric essential
Relevant degree/diploma/certificate preferably
Must reside in the radius of Parow, Cape Town
Strong project management skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Ability to work across teams in a complex environment
Ability to work under pressure
Good problem-solving skills
Excellent attention to detail
Good English – written and verbal
Excellent Microsoft Office skills
Must has experience on SAP
Job Description:
To support local sourcing;
Project manage critical paths of orders receive to ensure that it is on time in full delivery for each item ordered;
Manage the internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage;
Accuracy of enquiry form sales
Response time and accuracy from merchandisers
Complete administrative requirements in SAP / connect for enquiries and orders
Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas / samples
Raise sales contract in SAP (to be approved by account managers)
Update sales contract as required
Raise purchase orders for local supply in SAP
Follow up on sales order process
Enabling sales teams
Arranging weekly parcels
Finding new ideas / items for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Project Management
- interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail
- Fluent in English
- Microsoft Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Global marketing service company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands