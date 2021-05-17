Role purpose:
- The Scrum Master plays a crucial part in ensuring the success of our Digital Operating Model; helping us to become a leading digital company
- The Scrum Master is a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching agile methods, and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity
- This role is responsible for identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
- This role is responsible for keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks
Duties:
- Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations
- Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery
- Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives
- Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning
- Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments to the team
Skills:
- Is a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same
- Ability to continue to monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community
- Natural “servant” leader, with strong ability to coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance
- Viewed by the wider organization as an effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers
- Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives
- Excellent facilitation, organization, and problem-solving skills, helping the teamSupport the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations
- Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team
- Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery
- Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives
- Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning
- Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments to the team
- Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure
- Strong grounding in traditional project management practice
- Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes
- Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and digital services market and emerging business and technology trends
- Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD
- Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators
- User story definition and team backlog management
- Backlog item estimation
- Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
- DevOps culture, processes. and tools
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field
- A total of at least five to eight years relevant experience of which at least three years needs to be as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams
- Experience in designing and delivering complex digital capabilities
- Experience leading teams using agile methodologies in large-scale teamsCertified Agile coach, Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Professional Scrum Master (PSM), SAFeCertified Scrum Master or similarExperience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDDCertifications in traditional
- Project Management practices, e.g., Prince 2, PMP preferredJIRA/Confluence,
- MS Project, or equivalent experience preferred