Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master BI to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

Establishes and manages team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies

Ensure the development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility

Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams

Work closely with leadership to define product and establish product backlog

Owns delivery roadmap

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues

Assist with bedding down BI capability operating model (People and process)

Qualifications and experience

Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable

Relevant IT / project management certifications is advantageous

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory

Experience in delivering BI products preferable

7+ years of Scrum Master experience

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures

Competencies

Flexible and Adaptable

Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

Courage

Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said

Manages Complexity

Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions

Ensures Accountability

Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments

Plans and Aligns

Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals

Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful

Client Focus

Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions

Drives Results

Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances

Collaborates

Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives

Resilience

Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

BI

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position