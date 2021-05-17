Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master BI to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Tasks
- Establishes and manages team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies
- Ensure the development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams
- Work closely with leadership to define product and establish product backlog
- Owns delivery roadmap
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues
- Assist with bedding down BI capability operating model (People and process)
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable
- Relevant IT / project management certifications is advantageous
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management
- Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory
- Experience in delivering BI products preferable
- 7+ years of Scrum Master experience
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures
Competencies
- Flexible and Adaptable
- Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
- Courage
- Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said
- Manages Complexity
- Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions
- Ensures Accountability
- Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments
- Plans and Aligns
- Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals
- Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful
- Client Focus
- Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions
- Drives Results
- Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances
- Collaborates
- Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives
- Resilience
- Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- BI
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric