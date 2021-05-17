Scrum Master at QES

May 17, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master BI to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

  • Establishes and manages team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies
  • Ensure the development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility
  • Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams
  • Work closely with leadership to define product and establish product backlog
  • Owns delivery roadmap
  • Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues
  • Assist with bedding down BI capability operating model (People and process)

Qualifications and experience

  • Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable
  • Relevant IT / project management certifications is advantageous
  • Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
  • Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management
  • Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory
  • Experience in delivering BI products preferable
  • 7+ years of Scrum Master experience
  • Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures

Competencies

  • Flexible and Adaptable
  • Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
  • Courage
  • Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said
  • Manages Complexity
  • Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions
  • Ensures Accountability
  • Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments
  • Plans and Aligns
  • Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals
  • Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful
  • Client Focus
  • Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions
  • Drives Results
  • Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances
  • Collaborates
  • Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives
  • Resilience
  • Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

