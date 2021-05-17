Security, risk management spend to top $150bn

Worldwide spending on information security and risk management technology and services is forecast to grow 12,4% to reach $150,4-billion in 2021, according to the latest forecast from Gartner. Security and risk management spending grew 6,4% in 2020.

Gartner analysts say the strong growth rate reflects continuing demand for remote worker technologies and cloud security.

“Organisations continue to grapple with the security and regulatory demands of public cloud and software as a service,” says Lawrence Pingree, managing research vice president at Gartner. “Looking ahead, we’re seeing early market signals of growing automation and further adoption of machine learning technologies in support of AI security. To combat attacks, organizations will extend and standardise threat detection and response activities.”

In the Gartner 2021 CIO Agenda Survey, cybersecurity was the top priority for new spending, with 61% of the more than 2,000 CIOs surveyed increasing investment in cyber/information security this year.

Security services including consulting, hardware support, implementation and outsourced services represent the largest category of spending in 2021, at almost $72,5-billion worldwide.

Information Security & Risk Management End User Spending by Segment, 2020-2021 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Market Segment 2020 2021 Growth (%) Application Security 3,333 3,738 12.2 Cloud Security 595 841 41.2 Data Security 2,981 3,505 17.5 Identity Access Management 12,036 13,917 15.6 Infrastructure Protection 20,462 23,903 16.8 Integrated Risk Management 4,859 5,473 12.6 Network Security Equipment 15,626 17,020 8.9 Other Information Security Software 2,306 2,527 9.6 Security Services 65,070 72,497 11.4 Consumer Security Software 6,507 6,990 7.4 Total 133,776 150,409 12.4

Source: Gartner (May 2021)

The smallest but fastest growing market segment is cloud security, particularly cloud access security brokers (CASB).

“The pace of client inquiry indicates that CASB is a popular choice for cloud-using organisations,” says Pingree. “This is due to the growing popularity of using non-PC devices for interacting with core business processes, which creates security risks that can be mitigated effectively with a CASB. CASBs also enable safer interaction between SaaS applications and unmanaged devices.”

Integrated risk management (IRM) technology is also seeing robust double-digit growth resulting from risks highlighted during the global pandemic crisis.

“Areas of significant risk driving near-term demand include the advent of new digital products and services and the related health and safety uses, as well as third-party risks such as customer data breaches or supply chain attacks,” says John Wheeler, senior research director at Gartner.