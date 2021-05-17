Senior Data Engineer at Saratoga Software

Saratoga is looking for an experienced Data Engineer, who will work with one of our clients. You will work closely with Data Architects to design bespoke databases using a mixture of conceptual, physical, and logical data models.

Key responsibilities

Perform data modelling for the Enterprise and data architecture – translate the data architecture in the data model.

Development of the conceptual, logical, and physical data models, the implementation of RDBMS, operational data store (ODS), data marts, and data lakes on target platforms (SQL/NoSQL).

Create data model designs in accordance with the enterprise data model.

Structure data requirements into logical data constructs based on the Enterprise Data Model, including ERD models, dimensional models to ensure optimal implementation.

Ensure and govern all data modelling activities and deliverables are aligned to the development methodology and to the data modelling principles and standards.

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential

3 years + experience in the Data Modelling discipline.

Multiple data modelling tools e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect, Erwin & SAP Power Designer, ER/Studio, IBM data architect

Supporting and implementing data infrastructures.

Relationally modelled data and dimensionally modelled data

Data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models

Knowledge of the entire process behind software development including design and deployment.

Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture

Advantageous

Experience with generic financial industry data models (products)

Exposure to graph data models and NoSQL models

Attributes

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Ownership and accountability

Team player

Desired Skills:

Data Modelling

DMBOK

Data Modelling Tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

