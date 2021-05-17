Senior Data Engineer at Saratoga Software

Saratoga is looking for an experienced Data Engineer, who will work with one of our clients. You will work closely with Data Architects to design bespoke databases using a mixture of conceptual, physical, and logical data models.
Key responsibilities
- Perform data modelling for the Enterprise and data architecture – translate the data architecture in the data model.
- Development of the conceptual, logical, and physical data models, the implementation of RDBMS, operational data store (ODS), data marts, and data lakes on target platforms (SQL/NoSQL).
- Create data model designs in accordance with the enterprise data model.
- Structure data requirements into logical data constructs based on the Enterprise Data Model, including ERD models, dimensional models to ensure optimal implementation.
- Ensure and govern all data modelling activities and deliverables are aligned to the development methodology and to the data modelling principles and standards.
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential
- 3 years + experience in the Data Modelling discipline.
- Multiple data modelling tools e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect, Erwin & SAP Power Designer, ER/Studio, IBM data architect
- Supporting and implementing data infrastructures.
- Relationally modelled data and dimensionally modelled data
- Data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models
- Knowledge of the entire process behind software development including design and deployment.
- Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture
Advantageous
- Experience with generic financial industry data models (products)
- Exposure to graph data models and NoSQL models
Attributes
- Communication skills (written and verbal)
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Ownership and accountability
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Data Modelling
- DMBOK
- Data Modelling Tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.
We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.
We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.