Senior Legal Advisor at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionA leading workplace solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realise their potential. In a world that’s constantly reinventing itself, we need new skills, talents and capabilities to interact, connect and collaborate.
Job DescriptionA position for a Senior Legal Advisor exists, reporting directly to the Adcorp Group Executive: Company Secretary, Legal, Risk & Compliance. The Senior Legal Advisor is responsible for providing an efficient, effective, holistic professional legal service to support the Adcorp Group business partners and stakeholders, and to ensure that Adcorp’s legal interests are safeguarded and legal risk mitigated with regard to both internal and external parties.
Qualifications LLB degree or Equivalent law degree;
Admitted attorney or advocate (who has passed the Bar exam) with 10yrs+ PQE
All relevant legislation, inter alia
- Labour Legislation
- Companies Act
- Competition Act
- POPI Act
- International Law (as required)
- ECT Act
- ICT Laws
Regulatory Universe (Industry) and Relevant Legislation
Commercial Agreements & Negotiations
In depth knowledge of Corporate Legal Requirements
Digital and Cyber Risk
Strategic Decision-Making Capabilities
Adaptability to developing SOTF
Legal Risk Mitigation
