Senior Technical Buyer – Manufacturing

My client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Senior Technical Buyer to join their team in Boskop, Potchefstroom.

The main purpose of the Senior Technical Buyer position is to scan, analyse and select suppliers for goods and services in order to negotiate and conclude multi-year supply contracts for the successful execution of the Business Plan.

The Senior Technical Buyer is therefore responsible for the procurement process, price evaluations, cost analysis, negotiations and final procurement selection of suppliers. The Senior Technical Buyer is also responsible for the finalisation of Contracts/SLA’s and the management thereof over the contract/SLA period.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Negotiate and enter into multi-year cost-effective contracts with major supplier in conjunction with Executive Manager Procurement and GM Supply Chain

Determine and ensure strategic suppliers for the specific specialised area or commodity existence in the long term.

Procurement of products, locally and overseas

Ensure on-time delivery of goods to customers

Liaise with cross-functional teams for inputs in selection of new company suppliers.

Ensure that the regulations applicable are followed correctly

Procurement of all Plant Engineering material, non-production materials, services and capital items.

Preparing and executing cost reduction strategies and Value Engineering Projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

B Comm. /B Tech / Technical qualification or relevant NQF Level 7 Management or Equivalent Qualification.

Commercial qualification and/or Project management experience will add an advantage

5 Years Procurement Management experience in a Technical / Mechanical environment.

3 Years Material handling experience

Strong Commercial Orientation and Planning skills with highly organised approach.

Excellent Negotiation and Communication skills

Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office packages)

Ability to Work independently, show initiate and demonstrate good judgement.

Good Problem-solving skills.

Sound financial and technical background is essential.

Driver’s license in essential.

Desired Skills:

technical buyer

project management

procurement

material handling

negotiation

commercial orientation

suppliers

Learn more/Apply for this position