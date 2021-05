Soft Gel Machine Operartors

Looking for machine operators with soft gel experiance

Candidates must have at least 1 year GMP experiance in a production enviroment

Reside in Cape Town

Computer liteate

exposure to machine maintenance

Desired Skills:

machine minding

computer literate

gmp experiance

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position