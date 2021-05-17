Software Quality Engineer

May 17, 2021

  • Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution. SQE with C# programming skills and experience including D365

Desired Skills:

  • automation framework
  • analyse
  • design
  • c# programming
  • D365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Banking industry in Johannesburg

Learn more/Apply for this position