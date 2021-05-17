Team Lead Operational Accountant

Team Leader
This role is responsible for ensuring the validity, accuracy and completeness of the Income Statement, Balance
Sheet including Intercompany transactions & assists the business in all aspects of financial reporting, ensuring integrityof reported results.
Desired Skills:
- 3-5 years of experience in an Accounting/Auditing environment preferably in the oil industry. ? Experience in managing and leading teams
- setting clear direction
- priorities and boundaries
- managing performance and holding team to account. ? Track record of supporting and applying principles of Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional role (standardisation
- simplification and reducing complexity). ? Balance Sheet Reconciliation experience is critical. ? Group Reporting experience advantageous. ? Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office
- particularly Excel
- Word &
- Teams
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary Only