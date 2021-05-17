Team Lead Operational Accountant

Team Leader

This role is responsible for ensuring the validity, accuracy and completeness of the Income Statement, Balance

Sheet including Intercompany transactions & assists the business in all aspects of financial reporting, ensuring integrityof reported results.

Desired Skills:

3-5 years of experience in an Accounting/Auditing environment preferably in the oil industry. ? Experience in managing and leading teams

setting clear direction

priorities and boundaries

managing performance and holding team to account. ? Track record of supporting and applying principles of Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional role (standardisation

simplification and reducing complexity). ? Balance Sheet Reconciliation experience is critical. ? Group Reporting experience advantageous. ? Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office

particularly Excel

Word &

Teams

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary Only

Learn more/Apply for this position