Team Lead Operational Accountant

May 17, 2021

Team Leader
This role is responsible for ensuring the validity, accuracy and completeness of the Income Statement, Balance
Sheet including Intercompany transactions & assists the business in all aspects of financial reporting, ensuring integrityof reported results.

Desired Skills:

  • 3-5 years of experience in an Accounting/Auditing environment preferably in the oil industry. ? Experience in managing and leading teams
  • setting clear direction
  • priorities and boundaries
  • managing performance and holding team to account. ? Track record of supporting and applying principles of Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional role (standardisation
  • simplification and reducing complexity). ? Balance Sheet Reconciliation experience is critical. ? Group Reporting experience advantageous. ? Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • particularly Excel
  • Word &amp
  • Teams

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic Salary Only

